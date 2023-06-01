Fashion
Where did all the Tween fashion go?
In this report, Teen Vogue’s Aiyana Ishmael investigates the state of the tween fashion world, talking to brands, tweens and teens to identify the shift in trend.
Sloan Price, 15, vividly remembers the day when fashion or at least fashion as a way to fit in became a big part of her life. She was 13 at the time, and her school’s clothing environment changed dramatically after a few transfer students joined their community wearing trends and brands then still off her radar.
I went from not caring at all to being completely transformed wearing all this type of mainstream trendy look, she saysteen vogue. It all happened pretty quickly. It was all about accumulating these different pieces and getting all the best Lululemon items in each color, also among other brands like Aviator Nation and Aerie.
Price says her post-change style could be classified as preppy, but she prefers VSCO Preppy. Though she can’t fully take credit for her fashion choices. I mean, I’m not a fashionista because what I wear often reflects trends, she says. It’s not really personal. I would never have switched to this kind of style if it weren’t for these girls in school. When you go to a big public school and see everyone dressed in a specific style, the only way not to be seen as weird or something is to go with those trends.
Cottagecore.Barbiecore.Mermaidcore.Preppycore. All of these kernels are circulating on TikTok, giving impressionable teens a unique take on style. When you dive into the world of retail as a person for the first time, it may be the orientation needed to find individuality or affirmation from the masses.
Traditionally when we think of pre-teen fashion, especially for those of us over the age of 17, we think of stores like Justice, Claires and Abercrombie & Fitch, to name a few. . Even further back in time was the legitimately successful mail order catalog,deli. In recent years, however, social media has revolutionized the way 9 to 15 year olds shop, simultaneously changing this once unique market.
In 1998, at the height of the company, Delia sent55 million copies of its catalog every year to girls across the country. Then, in 2014, Delias became one of the first tween-focused retail brands to file for bankruptcy. It was certainly not the last. In the years to come,Justice (FKA Limited too.),clear,Aeropostale,Pacific Sunglasses (PacSun), American clothesAndWet joint would all follow suit.
Pre-teen fashion, in its heyday, existed as a definitive buying option in the realm of retail. Today, through changing fashion and social media trends, the category has seen the commodification of its world fade into one big youthful category.
Demisharle Davis, 12, has over 234,300 followers on TikTok. She started exploring fashion at the age of 10 when her mother finally let her start dressing. She, too, enjoys shopping at brands like Lululemon and, more recently, H&M. She used to dislike this last store because she could only shop in the children’s section, but now that she is able to explore the main women’s section, it has become one of her favorites. . At the beginning of her style journey, because of school, she was hesitant to explore different types of clothing for fear of being heckled by students. If you were to wear Lululemon, people would say you’re whitewashed, she notes. But as she got a little older, she decided that outside opinions should never affect the clothes she wants to try on.
