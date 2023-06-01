A Sneak Peek At Lilly Pulitzers Collaborative Men’s Golf Collection With Southern Tide | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





For fans of coastal golf and beachwear, this launch is particularly noteworthy: for the first time since the founding of Lilly Pulitzer over 60 years ago, the celebrated fashion house known for its signature floral prints and vibrant foray into performance-oriented men’s golf. clothes. The brand has dabbled in menswear in the past, but has made women’s clothing and accessories the primary focus for the past 10-15 years. With a direct focus on golf and men’s performance wear, Lily Pulitzer has teamed up with Southern Tide, the South Carolina-based lifestyle brand with a particular flair for laid-back men’s polo, among other silhouettes. Here’s a look at the golf apparel collection from two of the most colorful brands we know.

The collaboration includes 14 new pieces for menincluding golf shorts, polo shirts, swimwear, boxers and short sleeve button down t-shirts. And for juniors looking to team up with dad at the pool, the line also offers two children’s swimsuits with designs from the men’s collection.

In honor of both brands’ love of adventure and a bit of relaxation once in a while, Lilly’s designers have come up with two original hand-painted prints exclusive to the collection, both winking at a look at the flora and fauna of South Carolina’s Palmetto State.

The first, called Lilly Loves SC, features small architectural sketches of state historic sites like Charleston, Kiawah Island, Columbia, Greenville and the Hilton Head Lighthouse, all mixed in summery hues of pink, blue and lime green.

The second incorporates both the Southern Tide fish logo, the Skipjack, and Lilly’s signature floral pattern into a design titled Croc & Lock It. The playful name comes, of course, from the whimsical crocodile characters surfing through the fabric, between artistic splashes of watercolor. This print is slightly more subtle in color, incorporating a more nautical palette of ocean blue, navy blue and white into the design.

While most pieces would be fine on the course, especially if you plan to jump in the pool after the round or aren’t afraid to fish for lost golf balls in water hazards, the shirt and Performance polo shirts are particularly versatile additions to a men’s course wardrobe.



