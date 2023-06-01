Canadian fashion retailer could accessorize market profits





Ron Walter takes a look at Vancouver-based Aritzia Inc.

Fashion retailers are generally not desirable or acceptable as stock market investments. Fashion trends are fickle, quickly turning that precious inventory in the books into heavily discounted bric-a-brac overnight. Vancouver-based Aritzia Inc. may well be the exception. In 39 years, this retailer has grown from a point of sale in the Oakridge Mall in Vancouver to 114 units in Canada and the United States. The pandemic year of 2019, when stores were closed, was the only bad year for sales which have surged in recent years. With 68 stores in Canada and 46 in the United States, there are many opportunities for expansion. California, with 10 stores, has the most of any state. Many states have only one Aritzia store. The expansion was rapid, growing from 21 stores in 2007 to 79 units 10 years later. Plans are to expand across the United States. Today, only about 10 states have outlets in the United States Aritzia’s appeal to investors goes beyond simple expansion. The company closely monitors profit margins and expenses, with margins often increasing. The $3 million investment in a new store pays for itself in 12 to 18 months as sales regularly reach $1,000 per square foot. The target market is women between the ages of 14 and 30, an age where fashion awareness is a priority, especially among professionals. Aritzia has no long-term debt and finances its expansion with its profits. Last year, five new stores were opened. The company recently added menswear with an acquisition. Exclusive lines of branded clothing designed by Aritzia are the cornerstone of the chain Last year’s revenue increased by 64% and 53% the year before. Earnings last year were $1.86 per share, compared to $1.53 the year before. About a third of the $1.4 billion in revenue comes from e-commerce in 200 countries E-commerce revenue grew by 150% between 2020 and 2022. On the Yahoo Finance site, nine analyst predictions see the stock price range between $44 and $60 with an average of $50. The current price is $36.65. The stock is selling for 20 times its earnings – a ratio expected for a profitable, fast-growing company. The company is safe from a takeover because the founding Hill family controls the company with multiple-voting shares. The stock is not without risk. Sudden changes in fashion could reduce sales. A recession, as can happen, can reduce sales. The loss of overseas manufacturing capacity due to geopolitical tensions could hurt. But it’s a stock worth watching and could really dress up an investor’s portfolio. WARN: Remember that when investing, consult your advisor and do your homework before buying a security. Bizworld does not recommend investments. Ron Walter can be reached at [email protected] The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication.

