Dress for Success gears up for event to support women entering the workforce

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – Dress for Success Central Virginia is gearing up for its second annual Success and the City brunch fundraiser to celebrate local women and raise money for programs that help underserved women enter the labor market.

When Dr. Shantell Chambliss isn’t teaching business students at Virginia Commonwealth University, she makes sure low-income women have the tools they need to find jobs or start their own businesses.

Dress for Success’s mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence, Chambliss said. “We want every woman who comes through here and says I have an interview to get the job. That’s the goal.”

In 2012, Chambliss launched the Central Virginia Chapter of Dress for Successthat empowers women through a network of support and training programs.

Flanked between a rack of colorful dresses, shoes and accessories, she explained that clothing donations are just one layer of the nonprofit’s mission.

I promise you a dress or a suit won’t get you the job. That’s what’s in this costume. It’s what’s in your brain, says Chambliss. Clothing is really important, but the other programs we have are just as important, if not more so.

Dress for Success Central Virginia is based in Richmond and serves 22 surrounding counties. Since its inception, more than 3,500 women have been served. Clients come by referral, and most are struggling single mothers who have at some point lived below the poverty line or need help earning a living wage.

Donations are accepted by appointment only twice a week at the non-profit downtown shop. Items cannot be older than three years. Chambliss explained that some women change clothes at the store and go straight to an interview, so it’s especially important that the clothes are in good condition.

We serve many women from [a] shelter, says Chambliss. There is nowhere to wash or iron them, so we ask that the clothes be in great condition so that we can create a wardrobe or inventory that best serves our women.

The nonprofit organization offers everything from career coaching and entrepreneurial development to GED preparation and an adaptation program.

There are two levels of suiting: There’s a job interview where you walk in and get a full outfit because you’re trying to land the job, she said. “Then we have the suitable job.

Job suit is when a client lands a job and then comes back for a week’s worth of clothes.

The nonprofit organization also offers a GED preparation program. This came from the tailoring program when Chambliss noticed that women weren’t getting past the maintenance stage. She said the biggest feedback customers get is that they don’t have a high school diploma.

On average, it’s about 11 hundred dollars from start to finish to take prep classes, buy your materials, buy the necessary test and calculator,” Chambliss said. It’s an investment.

Since 2016, Capital One has sponsored 10 women per year for this program, increasing what was once just 27% of women gaining employment to at least 50%. With more financial support, Chambliss would like to expand the GED program to serve 50 women per year.

There are so many women who have empowered me, poured themselves into me and lifted me up as they climbed, Chambliss said, reflecting on what that means to her. I just want to give that back to other women.

The non-profit organization also offers a 12-week Entrepreneurship Academy. Stylist Salifya Akers was one of them and recently won a $2,500 grant to start a plus size styling business. She says her long-term goal is to open an inclusive-size store in three to five years.

Akers volunteered at the store a few years ago, helping women regain their confidence. She said she would never forget to help a woman who came out of the shop like a new person.

I just have a passion for helping people see themselves in a new light, Akers said. It’s just an eye-opening experience.

Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Len RVA in Shockoe Bottom, Dress for Success Central Virginia will celebrate local women at its second annual Success and the City Empowerment Brunch, which serves as a fundraiser for the organization.

This year, women will be encouraged to redefine success on their own terms.

The event will include networking activities, a wine bar, an opportunity to hear from women who have benefited from Chapter programs, and a panel of accomplished women in various industries.

NBC12’s Mikea Turner is hosting the event.

