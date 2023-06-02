The Country Friends Announces Art of Fashion Lineup





Even though it’s spring, fall is already in the air as The Country Friends gear up for the Art of Fashion 2023 on September 14 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in partnership with South Coast Plaza. Oscar de la Renta, Lanvin, Max Mara, Michael Kors Collection, Moncler, Monique Lhuillier and Saks Fifth Avenue are among the leading international luxury fashion brands featured when models walk the runway, according to a press release. Kimberly Hunt, award-winning ABC 10News anchor, is the emcee. The co-chairs are sisters Marina Tsvyk and Irina Shkov who immigrated to the United States from Ukraine with their families in 2001. Tsvyk ran a nonprofit organization in Sacramento supporting immigrants and refugees through refugee services. advice and loans to micro-enterprises. After moving to San Diego in 2009, she established herself as an accomplished real estate expert in a luxury market. She is the devoted mother of a 17-year-old boy. Shkov is a senior program manager for a growing multinational logistics company, managing multiple enterprise-level software projects. She is also an accomplished tennis player, having played for the Sacramento States NCAA Division 1 tennis team, and now competes in the San Diego Tennis Leagues and United State Tennis Association tournaments ( USTA). She and her husband are the proud parents of Angelica and Leo. Irina Shkov and Marina Tsvyk, Co-Chairs of Fashion Art 2023 (Photo by Gilda Adler) The sisters are engaged in community service, as members of Rady Childrens Hospital Auxiliary and The Country Friends Art of Fashion committee where they combine their passions for philanthropy and fashion. The Art of Fashion (AOF) is The Country Friends (TCF) largest annual fundraiser, benefiting charities in San Diego County, with a focus on women, children, seniors, military families and people with disabilities. TCF also raises funds through its consignment shop in Rancho Santa Fe and at its holiday tea and spring luncheon. Since its inception in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $15 million to those in need, President Janean Stripe says in the press release. We are extremely proud to partner with South Coast Plaza for the 19th consecutive year in this annual celebration of fall, fashion and philanthropy. TCF’s Board of Directors selects charities each October after carefully reviewing applications for funding. The Art of Fashion raises funds through sponsorships, patrons, a live auction, a raffle featuring designer handbags, clothing and jewelry, as well as 10% of sales in the South Coast Plaza mini-shops set up on The Inns lawn. Participating stores this year include Camilla, Lanvin, Max Mara, Michael Kors Collection, Oscar de la Renta and Vitra Eyewear. AOF begins with a champagne reception sponsored by Linda Sansone & Associates with light bites from The French Gourmet and the ever-popular Photo Lounge where guests pose in their fall finery. The centerpiece of the event is a professionally produced parade followed by a festive lunch on The Inns Croquet Lawn with a live auction and raffle. Fashion Art culminates in Sip, Shop, and Support, a chance to kick back with a glass of wine or a cup of coffee while browsing the boutiques. Couture sponsors include Les and Deborah Cross, Hoehn Jaguar Land Rover, Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa and Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, Warren Family Foundation and Wells Fargo Bank. Fashionista sponsors are Linda Block, Keilene Hayward, Teresa King and Torrey Pines Bank. Patrons are Alicia Armstrong, Andrea Naversen, Bgreen Branding, Elizabeth Valley, Headlines the Salon, Irina Fenison, Irina Shkov, Jeannie Ranglas, John and Marci Cavanaugh, Latitude 33 Aviation, Law Office of Michael P. McCarthy, Lezlie Reynales, Lynda Kerr , Marina Tsvyk, Marla Zanelli, Melinda Sarkis, Performance K9 Training & Boarding, Sandy Nolan, Stephanie Wilbur, Suzanne Newman, Suzy Westphal, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, US Specialty Labs LP and Yvette Letourneau. Major donors are Alaska Airlines, John Matty Co., Maggie and Gary Bobileff, The French Gourmet, and SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, Inc. Ranch & Coast Magazine is the major media sponsor. Supporting sponsors are Giving Back Magazine and Stroll Fairbanks Ranch Magazine. For more information or to become a Fashion Art sponsor, contact The Country Friends at (858) 756-1192, ext. 4, or [email protected].

