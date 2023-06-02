Connect with us

Best Maxi Dresses for Apple Shaped Bodies

Maxi dresses are having a serious moment for 2023! You’ll want to make sure you have plenty of ready-to-go in your closet if you want to stay stylish for the summer. But that’s a lot of fabric to work with, how can you make sure that every maxi dress you buy will look great on you?

If you have an apple-shaped (or round) body, you might want to skip shapeless, oversized dresses and focus more on anything that defines the waistline. Ties, gathers, cutouts, etc. show you 15 of our favorite maxi dresses for apple-shaped bodies below. Let’s go shopping!

CUPSHE Women's Loose V-Neck Allyssa Surplice Ruched Dress Formal Dress Short Sleeve Elastic Waist Side Slit Maxi Dress Orange
CUPSHE

Benefits:

  • Fluid and comfortable
  • Three color options
  • Cinched waist but stretchy

The inconvenients:

  • Only one review so far
  • Only available in S-XL

GRACE KARIN Women's Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Boho Summer Dress Ruffle Sleeveless Swing A-Line Cami Dress Smocked Waist with Pockets Green L
GRACE KARIN

Benefits:

  • Can dress up or down
  • Wide and smocked waist
  • Nine colors

The inconvenients:

  • Some sizes are sold out
  • May require slip

caslonr caslon(r) Sleeveless Jersey Maxi Dress in Black by Nordstrom, Size Xx-Small
Nordström

Benefits:

  • Soft and stretchy jersey material
  • six colors
  • Buyers say it doesn’t fit

The inconvenients:

  • The torso may be slightly short on very tall frames
  • Only partially lined

ANRABESS Women Summer Sexy Bodycon Maxi Graduation Dress 2023 Prom Dresses One Shoulder Sleeveless Sexy Cut Out Formal Cocktail Party Dress 765fense-M Pink
ANRABS

Benefits:

  • Waist cutout and asymmetrical design create wide angles
  • 12 colors
  • Super stretchy (10% spandex)

The inconvenients:

  • Hand wash/flat dry recommended
  • One-shoulder design means you can’t wear a regular bra

Free People free-est La La Float Sleeve Maxi Dress in Bird of Paradise at Nordstrom, size X-Small
Nordström

Benefits:

  • Three colours
  • Machine wash, tumble dry
  • Ideal for holidays

The inconvenients:

  • Can be transparent
  • Might be too low for some buyers

NauLon Women's Sexy Bodycon Dress with Cutout Waist Open Back Ankle Length Ribbed Party Club Midi Dresses (as1, Alpha, m, Regular, Regular, Black, M)
Naulon

Benefits:

  • Unique cutout wraps the back and sides
  • Stretch rib fabric
  • Also available in mini versions

The inconvenients:

  • Needs a racerback bra (or not)
  • Only available in SL

Women Summer Dresses 2022 Little Empire Waist Maxi Dress with Pockets (M,A-Green)
POGTMM

Benefits:

  • Side pockets
  • The high waist elongates the legs
  • Nine colors

The inconvenients:

  • no cotton
  • One solid color

Maggy London Floral Ruffle Sleeveless Faux Wrap Maxi Dress in Coral Pink at Nordstrom, Size 0
Nordström

Benefits:

  • Beautiful wedding guest dress
  • two colors
  • Very flattering faux-wrap design

The inconvenients:

  • May need help compressing it
  • Three ratings but no opinion

Floerns Women Summer Maxi Dress Tropical Floral Print Split Halter Neck Maxi Dress Dark Blue M
Floerns

Benefits:

  • Belt to tie at the waist
  • High slit for movement
  • eight colors

The inconvenients:

  • Non-stretch fabric (except waist)
  • Halter neckline requires a special bra or no bra

City Chic Sylvie Floral Wrap Maxi Dress in Mesmerizing Fl at Nordstrom, Size X-Large
Nordström

Benefits:

  • Large sizes
  • Brief lining
  • Cinched waist to tie

The inconvenients:

  • Sizing is a bit confusing, check size guide
  • One color

BLENCOT Women's Casual Boho Floral Print Deep V Neck Loose Long Sleeve Long Party Dress Ruched Cocktail Maxi Wedding Dress Apricot Wide Leg
BLENCOT

Benefits:

  • On sale!
  • 26 colors
  • Fits larger busts

The inconvenients:

  • One buyer said the briefs underneath were a little short
  • Only available in S-XL

Loveappella Tiered Wrap Knit Maxi Dress in Black at Nordstrom, Size Small
Nordström

Benefits:

  • Machine washable
  • two colors
  • Flowing ruffled skirt

The inconvenients:

  • May need help tying back
  • No reviews yet

ZESICA Women 2023 Summer Criss Cross Backless Sleeveless Plaid Cut Out Backless Flowy A Line Maxi Dress,GreyGreen,Small
ZESICA

Benefits:

  • 26 colors
  • Adjustable
  • Machine washable

The inconvenients:

  • Risk of unwanted side breasts
  • May not provide enough support

Karen Kane Sleeveless Colorblock Maxi Dress in Bww at Nordstrom, size X-Large
Nordström

Benefits:

  • Angular color blocking grabs the waist without any tightness
  • Machine washable
  • Available in regular and small sizes

The inconvenients:

  • One color
  • Lack of reviews

Verdusa Women's Long Sleeve Slit Bodycon Dress Black S
Verduse

Benefits:

  • Breathable fabric
  • Easy slip-on style
  • High slit for movement

The inconvenients:

  • one color
  • The cutout may be too revealing for some

