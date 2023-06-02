EU proposal must hold fashion brands responsible for global textile waste, advocates say





To become aVogue BusinessMember and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter,Click here. Designers, advocates and local officials in Ghana are calling on European policy makers to come up with an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework that ensures responsibility for textile waste globally and not just in their own country. Your streets here are clean because ours are littered with trash, Nutifafa Mensah, owner of Accra-based second-hand store Upcycled Thrift Ghana, said in a statement released last week by the nonprofit The Or Foundation. company that studies the second-hand market in Ghana and works with communities to identify and scale solutions to the challenges it creates. A delegation organized by the non-profit organization has spent the past two weeks meeting policymakers, industry leaders and others in Brussels, Paris and Helsinki to talk about the impacts of the fashion waste problem on the communities of the countries of the South, such as the Kantamanto market in Accra, and to demand that these communities be associated with development and benefit from the solutions intended to solve it. Pat Boatemaa, retailer at Kantamanto Market in Accra, at the European Environment Office in Brussels, talks to MEP Alice Kuhnke about how retailers in Kantamanto sort clothes. Photo: Courtesy of the Gold Foundation The EU is expected to publish harmonized EPR rules for textiles this summer, along with economic incentives to make products more sustainable. Along with other measures, including tougher controls on greenwashing, digital product passports and efforts to reduce microplastic pollution, the EPR framework is a key part of the EU’s broader strategy to sustainable and circular textiles announced in March 2022. It’s also where many say global legislation, in general, is headed: France enacted EPR legislation for apparel last year, California lawmakers introduced a bill in February that would do the same for companies that manufacture or sell in the state, and the concept is taking hold in a number of industries outside of fashion. Supporters applauded the EU move, saying it introduced some responsibility into an industry that almost entirely lacked it, and that EPR has long been seen as a necessary tool to manage waste in any industry that produces it. excessive amounts, whether in food and drink, electronics or, increasingly, fashion. However, a proposal that does not explicitly address the needs of communities such as those represented by The Or Foundation, experts fear, risks perpetuating and accelerating the unmanageable flow of clothing waste from mainly affluent consumer markets to the countries of the world. South. This is unsustainable for people and the planet, given that clothes are already clogging West African coastlines and piling up so heavily in the Chilean desert that they can beseen from space. The conversation should include everyone, every country. Wherever the clothes go, the [EPR] policies should include them, says Patrick Abesiyine Anyebuno, Opportunity Solidarity Fund Coordinator for The Or Foundation and a member of the Kantamanto delegation, which included 16 Ghanaian citizens, three Americans and one French citizen.

