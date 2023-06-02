9 Affordable Styles to Buy – SheKnows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton has such a sense of style that we can’t help but want to incorporate her must-haves into our wardrobe (hello, Superga sneakers!). Whether she is at an important event or a family outing, she always looks so elegant and chic. If you’re like us and strive to keep up with her fashion, you might have noticed that Kate likes to wear one particular style of dress often: button-up dresses. And honestly, it’s not hard to see why.

A button down dress is a classic wardrobe staple that will never go out of style. It’s super versatile and can be worn to work, for brunch with friends, or a night out with your partner. More often than not, they’re comfortable to wear, and you can even slip on a belt to flatter your figure. There are all kinds of variations of button down dresses, there is sure to be one to suit your taste. Now that it’s summer, you might want to add a dress or two to your summer outfit rotation.

If you want to rock the button-down style of dress Kate loves to wear, we’ve rounded up a few options from H&M, Amazon, Quince, and more — all under $50. Check them out below.

Allegra K A-Line Casual Short Sleeve Button Front Shirt Dress

PHOTO: Allegra K

Allegra K.

This button-up dress from Target is perfect for a casual picnic in the park or a backyard barbecue with the family. It’s made with a soft, slightly stretchy fabric for your comfort. Right now it’s even on sale at 25% off.

Allegra K A-Line Casual Short Sleeve Button Front Shirt Dress $46

Doviliner Boho Polka Dot Button Dress

IMAGE: Doviliner

Doviliner

This dress on Amazon features a vintage polka dot pattern and was designed to have a looser, more relaxed fit. There are several colors to choose from, including wine red, apricot, blue, and yellow. Some colors are even as low as $25.

Doviliner Boho Polka Dot Button Dress $35

Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress

PICTURE: Quince

Quince

Whether you’re looking to rock the latest celebrity trend or need cute accessories to complete your look, Quince has all the stylish clothes, bags, shoes and more, at affordable prices. In fact, the brand has gained popularity on social media thanks to its $50 cashmere sweaters. If you’re looking for a classic button down dress similar to the styles Kate Middleton likes to wear, check out their 100% European linen button down dress. Shoppers say they get compliments every time they wear it and it’s “incredibly flattering”. Depending on the brand, similar styles will set you back around $200. This dress costs just under $50, making it a major win in our book.

Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress $50

Hotouch Denim Button-Down Shirt Dress

IMAGE: Hottouch on Amazon

According to one Amazon shopper, this dress is “lightweight, elegant, cute” and a must-have piece for warm weather. It’s the kind of piece you can throw in a hurry and walk out the door looking super cute. There are four shades to choose from and the sizes range from medium to xx-large.

Hotouch Denim Button-Down Shirt Dress $29

Bobeau Buttoned V-Neck Dress

PHOTO: Bobeau

bobeau

This floral button-up dress from Bobeau is a great option for work or brunch with friends. You have the choice between three colors, all equally pretty. Right now, you can buy one for as little as $28.

Bobeau Buttoned V-Neck Dress $32

H&M Tie Belt Shirt Dress

PHOTO: H&M

Of all the dresses here, this has to be one of our favorites. It’s lightweight and easy to move around, making it ideal for this time of year. It also looks so classy and classy, ​​we guarantee you’ll get a ton of compliments on it. There are four colors and patterns to choose from, and it’s quite affordable at $30.

H&M Tie Belt Shirt Dress $30

J.Crew Belted chambray shirt dress

IMAGE: J.Crew

You really can’t go wrong with a chambray dress. It’s super versatile and can be worn with sneakers, sandals, or even cute cowboy boots. The possibilities are seemingly endless. Right now, you can even get this option from J.Crew for 60% off. We would get there as soon as possible.

J.Crew Belted chambray shirt dress $39

SOLY HUX Tie Front Button Dress

IMAGE: Soly Hux on Amazon

No doubt, this pretty dress was made for summer. According to a buyer, the quality of the fabric is “the most beautiful” than expected. They love it so much they said it looks like a $100 dress, not the $50 it’s sold for.

SOLY HUX Tie Front Button Dress $50

New York & Company Button Front Flare Shirt Dress

IMAGE: New York and Company

This classic New York & Company button-up dress is a style favorite with shoppers for its “really soft” material and comfortable fit. As one reviewer wrote, “This is such a cute dress and the belt gives it a fun touch. The sleeves are not tight on the arm and the material is not transparent. The fit is nice and doesn’t flare out around the chest like many other dresses like this. It is available in three colors: pink, lavender and yellow. It’s also on sale now at 40% off!

New York & Company Button Front Flare Shirt Dress $48

