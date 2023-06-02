Fashion
Black Queer Fashion Designs You Should Follow
GETTY PICTURES
It’s officially Pride Month. And while companies tend to commodify the month, we wanted to keep space to celebrate black queer creatives and influencers who are impacting the fashion industry. Black queer creatives/influencers are a dynamic and powerful force on the internet, and following them throughout the year rather than just supporting them for a month is so necessary. Queer people, especially black queer people, have shaped culture and fashion in many ways. by BeyoncéRenaissance, for example, is heavily influenced by ballroom culture and house music, created by black queer DJs. Right now, it is more critical than ever to support LGBTQIA+ people, as their human rights are debated daily and violence against them increases daily with little or no media coverage. Black queer people possess a unique intersectional perspective essential to their visual storytelling in promoting diversity and inclusivity and challenging societal norms.
Black queer creatives and influencers from fashion and adjacent spaces bring a lot to the table. From representation, breaking the norms of binary fashion and creating online communities and spaces for queer folx, they inspire others to embrace each other authentically through their content while looking incredibly stylish. Their shameless portrayal encourages us to reinforce our identities and build a sense of belonging. These black queer influencers serve (literally and figuratively) as powerful role models, especially for young people navigating their identities. By sharing their personal journeys, they provide hope and guidance, showing us that it is possible to overcome obstacles and thrive in a world that can be hostile towards marginalized communities.
Below are some of the most stylish and inspiring black queer designs you should follow.
Aaron Philip
March
Erica Hart
Jalil Johnson
Peyton Dix
Army
Toni Renee
Enam Asiama
Eric Hart Jr.
jerry jones
|
Sources
2/ https://www.essence.com/fashion/black-queer-fashion-creatives-you-should-follow/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
