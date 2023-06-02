Pajaro Valley Historial Association opens new exhibit





The Pajaro Valley Historical Association (PVHA) is set to open a new exhibit showcasing local women’s wedding dresses from 1890 to 1990 at PVHAs Bockius-Orr House. PVHA Board Member Emeritus Virginia Avila and Office Administrator Jodi Frensley spent more than 100 hours together curating the 17-dress exhibit. All of the wedding dresses, accessories and photographs in the exhibit have a connection to the Pajaro Valley and were donated by members of the community. The collection begins with a dark brown dress worn by Mary Silliman Erdington in the 1890s. Queen Victoria is the one who made wearing white wedding dresses more popular, said Frensley. But in the 1900s or even 1800s, it was very common to wear even red, dark green, sometimes brown. Brown dresses were often intended for brides over 24 or for matrons, that is, women who married a second time, according to Frensley. Lace, pearls and a long row of buttons adorn this satin wedding dress. Photo: Tarmo Hannula/The Pajaronian Frensley noted that at the time there were no paved roads, so wearing lighter colored dresses didn’t make sense given how much dust there was. That changed after Queen Victoria married Prince Albert in 1840, and wearing white wedding dresses became commonplace, according to Avila. Avila said they had trouble finding models that the dresses would fit on because corsets at the time were worn by women as young as 12 and 13 years old. Instead, some of the dresses are displayed on sticks with pillows on top. All exhibits are well preserved. Avila and Frensley noted that they take great care when handling the dresses so as not to damage the fragile fabric. Frensley said they spent around 20 hours trying to fit the dresses on different models. The different styles of wedding dresses changed and evolved over time, from puffed sleeves and tight waists to the 1920s, liberating women as they no longer wore corsets, according to Avila and Frensley. The exhibit includes a dress and veil worn by Senator Henry J. Mellos’ wife, Helen A. Burns, when they married in 1949. The satin garment has a long train accompanied by a beaded headpiece. Frensley said the PVHA is Watsonville and the Pajaro Valley’s best-kept secret. Both Frensley and Avila noted their desire to bring more people home to teach them about the area’s rich history. The PVHA Museum and Archives, located at 332 East Beach St., is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment. On Saturday, July 1, PVHA is asking the community to join them for their annual Vintage Picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with guest speaker, Driscolls CEO Miles Reiter.

