Beach season is coming, here are the best looks to wear to escape the winter grind

Baseball is in full swing. The basketball season is coming to an end. School is over. And summer vacation was requested at work. Beach season is approaching, and before you go to open the door, you need to stop and think about the menswear trends that will stare you in the face when you hit the beach, the boardwalk or the spring shore.

Every year sees a movement, from the rompers and bucket hats of the late 2010s to the Magnum PI cropped shorts revolution; it’s best to know what to wear to be ready with the best summer style to be the talk of the beach town, the lakeside or the pool party. Here are the three looks and brands to favor this summer.

Quicksilver sends it back to the year 2000

Of course, the 70s and 80s cropped shorts are back, and we want you to show off those thighs you’ve been building all off season. But also think about going back to the 2000s with the Saturn range from Quicksilver. Although it has a lot of great pieces that will make you want to jump into the NOW: That’s what I call music CD you care about inexplicably, one look stands out from the others.

When you spend mornings at the beach waiting for the right wave or enjoying evenings with a bonfire, the ocean breeze can keep it cool, even in the summer months. Quicksilver has you covered with this Saturn sweatshirt, the classic chest emblem, and stretchy Beach Cruiser pants. They do not match the painted styles of the last 15 years. These are reminiscent of the relaxed, comfortable cuts of 50 Cent’s hay days.

These pants fit perfectly with over-the-board shorts that tugged at my nostalgic strings. Wearing this look on the walk will get you more than compliments. It will take you back to the simpler times of your youth. And for all of you who didn’t experience those moments, get ready to have your mind blown with the the embodiment of comfort.

Travis Mathew combines fashion and function

Golf is a must in the summer. We look forward to it so much out of season that we push it longer than we should in the fall and try to get out earlier than we should in the spring. The only reason we’re not out there in 32 degrees trying to find the white ball in the white snow is because the club won’t let us. But now that summer is back, Travis Mathew has you covered to look and feel fabulous no matter what the activity.

It is above all a brand of golf, but that does not mean the combination between function and mode should end after you sneak an extra hit on your opponent’s scorecard. He’s put together a great collection of swim shorts and tees to keep you cool and sharp on the beach or the lake.

Whether you want something basic, like the AL CARBON board shorts or the leafy PARTY HEARTY, pair them with one of the silky white tees and trucker caps, and you’ll be the talk of the bunch. It may be hot and your friends will start complaining, but you will hardly feel it.

UNTUCKit teams up with David Hart

UNTUCKit started with a simple mission, to create the best men’s shirt they could wear untucked. We men like to keep it casual as much as possible, but our collared dress shirts never looked good with tails and longer fronts to help them stay tucked in. They have come a long way over the last decade and a half as they are now one of the premium shirt makers in the industry.

This year, he’s teamed up with New York designer David Hart to create some of the most eye-catching and unique tees and shorts on the beach. While shark and lobster dress shirts and richly colored shorts will go a long way to getting you attention on the beach, they’ll also look just as good for meeting up with friends for a drink or coffee.

David Hart brings his design experience for some of the biggest names in gaming, like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, to UNTUCKit’s innovative game changers to create one of the best looks you’ll find this summer.

Privé Revaux Eyewear is the perfect finishing touch

The wrong accessories can make or break any look you create. And, of course, summer’s number one accessory is a new pair of sunglasses. Privé Revaux Eyewear knows how to finish off a great look, as it was founded by some of Hollywood’s hottest people: Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson.

As he set out to disrupt the eyewear industry with high quality and low prices, he did so by creating enduring looks that you would see celebrities wearing themselves. The Quicksilver look was finished with The City in black and rose gold in these looks above. The Travis Mathew look is completed with The Future in champagne gold. And the UNTUCKit look is even more striking with The Maestro Metal in tortoiseshell.

There are dozens of looks for every style and face shape for men’s summer fashion. They don’t stop at sunglasses either, as you can take your prescription, readers, and blue light glasses. Browse the three lines above and put these looks together to ensure you have the sharpest and most complete style for summer.

