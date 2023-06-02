Fashion Magazine Cover Featuring Pregnant Transgender Woman Sparks Outrage: ‘I Couldn’t Go Any Lower’

A topless pregnant transgender man featured on the cover of Glamor UK’s June issue sparked a fierce backlash from critics online on Thursday.

Author Logan Brown, a 27-year-old who was born female but now identifies as a transgender man, posed as the star of British Glamor Magazine’s digital issue celebrating Pride Month in a suit painted, showcasing a large baby bump. Brown unexpectedly got pregnant with her partner Bailey J Mills, a non-binary drag performer in the UK, while taking a break from testosterone treatments for health reasons, the fashion magazine said.

The interview, conducted by Glamor’s Chloe Laws two weeks before Brown gave birth to a daughter, details Brown’s “accidental” pregnancy experience as a transgender man. In her introduction, Laws wrote that Brown and Mills came into the spotlight after being subjected to “rampant transphobia” from people online who repeatedly stated that “men can’t get pregnant about Brown’s social media posts.

“I was raised in a close-knit family, and so bringing a baby into the world in a queer relationship is the best feeling ever,” Brown said in the interview. “I feel like I can love and appreciate myself well, and my daughter can grow up knowing that Shell will always be loved and accepted for whoever she is. And I think that’s a really important thing. for her. “

Brown, who writes a children’s book called ‘My Daddys Belly: The Miracle of Male Birth’, described suffering from “really bad mental health issues” as a child. After coming out as a lesbian, Brown wanted to explore an “identity of being trans” and now identifies as queer.

Brown was on hiatus from testosterone treatments but had “this weird feeling” about possibly being pregnant.

“I took a pregnancy test and it was positive, it was like my whole world had stopped. That everything, all of my manhood that I worked hard for, for so long, felt completely erased. “Brown said.

“It was really hard because how do you tell your partner, Oh, I’m pregnant, but oh, I’m also your boyfriend,” Brown added. “The reaction was mixed emotions for both of us.”

“I spent so much time feeling shame and being hard on myself until I thought, you can enjoy this process or make it really hard on yourself. I’m a pregnant man, I was very lucky and I’m proud to do what I was doing.”

Brown documented the pregnancy journey on a blog and on social media. The Glamor cover model told Laws he’s been getting support from the LGBTQ community, but he’s not surprised by the backlash online because “obviously it’s not a usual everyday thing.” .

But, Brown said, “were real, living people. And at the end of the day, I’m a pregnant trans man and I exist. No matter what anyone says, I’m literally living proof of that.”

The interview, and especially the footage, sparked a strong reaction online, with some calling for Boycotts at Bud Light and others clicking their tongues at the interview, shouting phrases like “he gave birth.”

Former trans influencer and de-transition campaigner Oli London tweeted: “Just when you thought the Woke Companies couldn’t sink any lower, Glamor UK magazine featured this pregnant man on the cover to kick off Pride Month . It’s time for BudLight @GlamourMagUK.”

Breitbart reporter Wendell Husebo called the feature “an example of Wests’ rapid decline”.

“So a pregnant straight woman for the cover of @GlamourMagUK’s Pride Month. It just makes sense these days. Pride Month has become a competition between trans panderers to see who can most completely lose the plot of what Pride was created to commemorate and celebrate.” tweeted gay rights activist Fred Sargeant.

Piers Morgan reacted: “Living proof of what? Logans is a biological woman who got pregnant, as hundreds of millions of biological women do every year, why are you portraying this as a man getting pregnant, which is biologically impossible ?”

Author Helen Joyce replied, “Every baby ever born has been gestated in a woman’s body. But there’s only one way to make the cover of a magazine for performing this miracle. daily.”

“Hey look, a pregnant woman with an elective mastectomy who can’t breastfeed her child because she dresses up as a man,” conservative influencer Classically Abby wrote.

Sen. Josh Hawley’s director of communications, R-Mo. Abigail Monroe, tweeted a photo of Brown’s upcoming book.

“A biological woman is pregnant but thinks she’s a man and wrote this book. The elites and the media are cheering like seals promoting it. No one is brave enough to stop and say, ‘Wait. . This is insane,” she wrote.

“To answer the question, What is a woman? I think we first have to understand that a woman can be a man who is no longer a woman but who can get pregnant like a woman but who is a man,” the author, Dr. Jebra Faushay tweeted sarcastically. with a Glamor UK TikTok video featuring Brown.

Deborah Joseph, European Editorial Director of GLAMOUR, said in a statement obtained by the Intercept, “When we first met Logan and heard his incredible story, we were blown away by his strength and his We knew he would be the perfect star for our June cover of Pride Matters, as a shining example of empowerment, inclusiveness and equality.

“Logan and his partner Bailey bringing their beautiful baby into the world is a story of love and acceptance.” Joseph added, “things that we are unfortunately often reminded the world could use a little more of.”

The fashion magazine wrote in the introduction that the Pride issue focuses on “the alliance that exists between women (cisgender or not) and transgender people through our shared experiences especially pregnancy, health care and childbirth, which isn’t often talked about when it comes to the transgender community.”