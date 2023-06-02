Fashion
Cariuma sneakers review, tested by style editors

GATHER AROUND for a story of love, self-discovery, and a pair of sneakers that has, well, reshaped my everyday life. (Too dramatic? A little. Misleading? Definitely not.) See, as someone whose shoe collection has always been pretty doozyretro sneakers, loafers, dress shoes, a few designer options here and there, it didn’t take long for me to find myself in dire need of sneakers to wear as everyday shoes for going out, running errands or whatever. Still, stubborn as I had been, I refused to settle for a pair of tacky walking shoes, and a good old pair of all-white Adidas Stan Smiths or Nike Air Force 1s were too ubiquitous for my liking. . In short: I was on a battle bus.
So for a few months I lived my life without an everyday, comfortable and practical pair of shoes and believe me, that’s not a life you want to live. I longed for a pair of sneakers that could inject everyday utility but still some sartorial excitement into my wardrobe. Luckily the quest ended soon enough when I came across sneakers in cariuma end of September 2021specifically its Low OCA fashions. Thinking back to the first time I put on these affordable shoes nearly two years later, I can now confidently say that this was a godsend revelation that literally and figuratively blew me away.
It’s incredibly comfortable
I had doubts about fashion sneakers before, mainly because the ones I owned were not walkable at all. But you’ve probably heard by word of mouth how comfortable Cariuma shoes are. That’s exactly how I discovered the OCA Low canvas sneakers. Now, after walking miles of concrete sidewalks, I will testify that to say they are comfortable would be like saying the water is wet or the grass is green. I still remember feeling what can only be described as the equivalent of a “foot hug” when I first put them on. The insole is made with soft memory foam to provide cushioning and arch support, so it fit my feet from first use. Standing on it is like walking on an elastic, plush surface, with a responsive feeling with every step.
Another thing I noticed from the first wear is how well they fit. Actually, Cariuma OCA Low Trainers didn’t require any break-ins. Not only is the upper stretchy and easy to put on, but the overall construction is also flexible enough to fit like a glove right out of the box. The lightweight construction will also make you feel liberated, as I recently started wearing these without socks. Really, if my feet could talk, they’re probably thanking me for wearing Cariuma’s sneakers right now.
But I have to give a little warning here: these are not training shoes. I made the mistake of wearing them once to lift weights in the gym. Nothing disastrous happened, but the shock absorption and underfoot support just wasn’t enough for intense exercise.
It’s a classic style that works. Period
Put simply, these sneakers are effortlessly styled in a low-profile, old-school kind of skateboard style with a funky stretch that’s versatile enough to dress up or down. (And, fun fact: Cariuma OCA Low Canvas Style in all black is an Ashton Kutcher favorite.) To me, those kicks never felt out of place. I wear them as everyday shoes, so I run errands or groceries most weekends with only t-shirts and shorts; sometimes I dressed up for bars or restaurants and even danced there a few times; and for smart-casual office attire, they still look as seamless as they do for strolling in the park or hanging out on the street.
Therefore, with this balance of casual and formal achieved in spades, I had to pick up a new, different pair from Cariuma. The brand offers the OCA Low in cloth, SwedenAnd leather styles, each in a multitude of colors so there is a style for everyone. I opted for suede, which is also under $100 like canvas when I want to look more sophisticated, and both pairs have worked well with just about everything in my wardrobe. In short, there’s no room for style issues with Cariuma’s OCA Low.
They are durable, long lasting, practical and affordable
If you had told me two years ago that the sneakers I now wear every day are only $79 and are the epitome of durability, I probably would have thought you were crazy. Now that I’ve grown up, I’ve experienced things like how Cariuma makes high-quality sneakers from ethical and fair sourcing and production while committing to planting two trees for every pair of shoes sold, I’m all ears. From the natural rubber sole and vegan foam to recycled material and even carbon neutral shipping, Cariuma’s ethos is as sustainable and responsible as a shoe brand can be so you can strut consciously. And since they are fully sewn, the upper-to-sole construction is made to last my pair of Cariuma OCA Canvas Bass Still working like new after almost two years of use.
In short, Cariuma sneakers are here to answer all prayers for ultimate everyday support, versatility and style. At this price it’s also hard not to get a few pairs of different styles. Indeed, these Cariuma kicks aren’t just shoes, they’re the care and style statement for you who deserve it.
Style and business editor
Maverick Li is the style and business editor of Mens Health, where he covers apparel, footwear, watches and grooming. He was previously associate commerce editor at Esquire.
