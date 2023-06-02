Great exhibition to discover the Bloomsbury group through fashion.

Dior Men Summer 2023 group photo in front of Charleston Brett Lloyd reconstruction (complete collection and set not shown in exhibition)

This fall, Charleston is bringing two major exhibits to downtown Lewes for the first time, as it takes its first steps toward a permanent cultural center in the heart of the city that will complement its rural home in Firle.

Dame Ottoline Morell

Bring No Clothes: Bloomsbury and Fashionis the first major exhibition to explore Bloomsbury Group fashion and how the 20th century cultural collective is still impacting global style more than 100 years later. Curated by writer Charlie Porter, the exhibition highlights the relationship that radical figures such as Virginia Woolf, Duncan Grant and Vanessa Bell had with clothing, while celebrating 21st century fashion designers who have found the inspiration in the art and life of Bloomsbury.

The exhibition Bring No Clothes: Bloomsbury and Fashion is kindly supported by Christian Dior Couture. The Bloomsbury Group was a loose collective of artists, writers and thinkers, first formed in London in the early 20e century. Bring No Clothes: Bloomsbury and Fashion uses original clothing, archival objects, paintings, photographs, manuscripts and spoken word to examine how the Bloomsbury band explored liberated sexuality, feminism, homosexuality and pacifism, helping to lay the groundwork the way we dress today.

The Bloomsbury Group has engaged in fashion in a dynamic way, from philosophical thought to radical clothing. Don’t bring clothes uses clothing to shed new light on their lives, as well as provide insight into how we dress today. By mixing the past with the present, I hope that the show will encourage visitors to reconsider their future relationship to fashion. Charlie Porter

Developed from extensive research, the exhibition in Charleston’s Grand New Gallery focuses on six protagonists: Virginia Woolf, Vanessa Bell, Duncan Grant, EM Forster, John Maynard Keynes and Lady Ottoline Morrell. The title comes from a letter from Virginia Woolf to TS Eliot in 1920, inviting him to stay: Please don’t bring clothes: we live in a state of extreme simplicity. Such words were often used by Woolf and Bell, signifying their break with mainstream society.

The exhibit will feature many never-before-seen objects, including necklaces worn by Woolf and Bell in an iconic 1896 photograph with their sister Stella Duckworth; looks from the wardrobe of Bloomsbury patron Lady Ottoline Morrell; a bag, hand-embroidered by Vanessa Bell, that belonged to Virginia Woolf; a first edition of Woolfs’ 1928 novelOrlando, inscribed to her then-lover Vita Sackville-West; and the manuscript of a pioneering 1888 essay by painter and critic Roger Fry titled Shall we wear top hats?.

Contemporary designer fashion, including Kim Jones’ designs from her Virginia Woolf-inspired Fendi Spring-Summer 2021 Womens show, and her Duncan Grant-inspired Dior Spring-Summer 2023 Mens collection, will be woven throughout the exhibition. The group’s heritage will be explored in designs by Erdem, Christopher Bailey for Burberry, and Woolfs-themed pieces by Comme des GaronsOrlando,designed by Rei Kawakubo for the podium and the Vienna Opera. Meanwhile, Charleston itself will be seen as a source of fashion, with a series of photographs by Tim Walker for Italianvogueshot in and around the house.

The exhibition will also highlight a new generation of designers, such as SS Daley, winner of the LVMH Prize, who is inspired by the characters created by EM Forster; Jawara Alleyne, who will install a new work modeled on Vanessa Bell’s use of safety pins in her walk-in closet; and Ella Boucht, who uses couture to reinvent the genre. Emphasis will also be placed on the role of fashion in portraying Bloomsbury, particularly in the mid-20e century works by Bell and Grant, many of which were previously unpublished, and an examination of the odd clothing coding in Grants’ portraits.

Second Charleston Exhibition at Lewes, Jonathan Baldock: by the joy of the senses, will be the first UK survey exhibition by leading contemporary artist Jonathan Baldock, coinciding with his exhibition at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Baldock works with a variety of materials such as fabric, paint and ceramic to create large-scale sculptural installations that often explore our relationship to the body and the space it inhabits. The show will bring together an array of these installation pieces in a colorful, rich and immersive exhibition.

Growing up between Kent and East Sussex, I always felt that Charleston and the Bloomsbury Group were part of my DNA. I have visited Lewes and Charleston so many times, as a child and into adulthood, and even got to see Sissinghurst Castle, Vita Sackville-West’s home, from my bedroom window. So, the opportunity to show my work in connection with a place that has influenced me seems incredibly magical to me. jonathan baldock

Bring No Clothes: Bloomsbury and Fashion,13 September 20237 January 2024 FREE12.50 Jonathan Baldock: through the joy of the senses, September 13, 2023January 7, 2024, FREE

charleston.org.uk

In regards to

Bring No Clothes: Bloomsbury and Fashion is organized by the writer and critic Charlie Porter. Charlie writes for titles such as FinancialTimeswhere he was previously a menswear critic, New York Times, ID And Lunch. He worked at The GuardianBritish GQ, the fantastic man And The temperature. His most recent book is What artists wear published by Penguin, and he was a juror for the Turner Prize in 2019.

jonathan baldock was born in 1980 in Kent, UK, and lives and works in London. He works across multiple platforms including sculpture, installation and performance. He graduated from the Winchester School of Art with a BA in painting (2000-2003), followed by the Royal College of Art in London with an MA in painting (2003-2005). Baldock’s work is saturated with humor and wit and an eerie, macabre quality that channels his interest in myth and folklore. He continuously focuses on the contrast between the material qualities of ceramic and fabric in his work and works performatively through his sculptural assemblages. Jonathan Baldock is represented by Stephen Friedman Gallery, London and Nicelle Beauchene, New York.

Categories

Key words