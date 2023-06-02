Historic Big Reds run ends in heartbreaking fashion | News, Sports, Jobs





AKRON — With senior ace Jules King perfect until 6 1/3 and holding a 1-0 lead, it looked like Big Red was poised to add a state final to what was already their best season of the program in its history. .

It wasn’t to be, however.

Canfield’s offense finally broke through with its first two base runners of the game with an out in the bottom of the seventh and finally got them both through home plate to bring Big Red’s remarkable run to a heartbreaking end with a 2- 1 loss in the Division II State Semifinals at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

“It hurts for our four seniors,” Big Red head coach Gus DiMarzio said. “I love my kids, they fought for me all year and I appreciate everything they’ve done.

“I’m just very proud of my team.”

King, who had fanned 10 batters to surpass the 700 career strikeout mark and hadn’t walked, had his attempt at a perfect end when the Cardinals’ Gianna Pannunzio blooped a ball that fell between the Big Red infielders for an infield single. Hailey Freedy then singled for two, and they both got into position to score on a fake curry double steal.

A pitch then escaped to tackle the tying run, and Canfield’s Faith Morell laid down a bunt on a tight play and Freedy beat the play at home plate to bring the game to a stunning close.

“(Morell) has done a great job of reducing the bunt,” Canfield head coach Michael Kernan said. “With one out… when we had a run to tie, we wanted to force them to play the defensive game. Hailey has good speed, (Morell) is a good hitter, we’re not asking a lot of bunt from her but we know she can and we ended up executing her pretty well.

“We wanted to put pressure on the defense and get them out.

“It was a rollercoaster of emotions, that’s for sure.”

Big Red had just one hit in the game – and made it count for the run which was two outs shy of the difference.

Paige Matteson, who previously made a big hit on a liner at shortstop to save a hit, sent a hard-hit ball to the middle and fence of center field for a standing double to start the fifth.

She came third in the field to Sagan Smarrella, then scored when a pitch to third trying to catch her off the bag sailed into the outfield.

Canfield’s Marlena Toth, however, proved difficult for Big Red’s talented roster, whipping up 11 batters, including a streak of 10 in a row. She was also helped by some key double plays from her defense.

In the top of the first inning, Big Red was threatening with King walking and stealing the second to get into scoring position, but a diving catch from Pannunzio on a bunt attempt that popped up, followed by a pitch head held high in second with King having gone to third, spun two to end the threat.

“She gave us a boost to start the game and to finish the game, which is good timing,” Kernan said of Pannunzio. “We made some big double plays and in general we played very solid defense. She got a big hit to get us going, stole a base and scored the tying run, and she made a good play on defense to get us started early in the game.

Then, in the top of the seventh, as Big Red looked to add insurance with Sophia Zorne after making a first move, Matteson hit a hard line which Canfield second baseman Sydney Lutz hooked and brought down to first to turn two, again counteracting a budding. rally.

UP BAR

Big Red’s run at the program’s first state tournament appearance also won the program’s first district and regional championships and broke the program’s record for wins in a season.

“Our goal at the start of the year was not just to be district champions, regional champions, OVAC champions, it was to be here,” King said. “It would have been great to have one more game, but it means a lot to get here.”

LOTS OF SUPPORT

A large group of Big Red loyalists made the trip to Akron for the game, which DiMarzio and company were very grateful to see.

“It means everything,” DiMarzio said of the community support. “Steubenville is a proud town with hard working people. For them to come out and support us and shout and support this team was huge for us.

“There are a lot of great girls playing this game and a lot of great cities supporting them. I’m so glad we added to the tradition and the town of Steubenville realizes and knows we’re here.

” That’s what it’s about ; that’s why I took the job years ago to get here (at the state level). We have always been supported, the city has always been behind us, the people of Steubenville have always loved us… when you arrive in a place like this, it shows even more. For them to be here today and to support us, we are very proud.

KING (With lots of K)

King’s 10 punches gave him double digits in each of Big Red’s tournament matches. She hit the 700 mark for her career in the same season she topped 400, 500, and 600 for over 300K during the campaign. The brand is also very impressive given that its first year was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m so proud of (King), if you go on with your career and knock out 700 people, you’re pretty good,” DiMarzio said.

She is signed to play collegiately at Tiffin University.

SENIOR GOODBYE

Big Red will drop four seniors from its historic squad, Hillary Rauch, King, Tori Mitchell and Gianna Boley.

“I love these four kids,” DiMarzio said. “Two of them were cheerleaders, they could have come out and they didn’t, they stayed and they did and I’m proud of them. And I’m proud of the two who ( started).

LOTS OF RETURNS

While King and the senior class leave big shoes to fill, seven of the nine players who started Thursday’s game were underclass.

“We’ve got a good core, we’re young, we’ve got young pitchers that no one has seen, and I hope you see us here again,” DiMarzio said.

In fact, three sophomores and five freshmen saw the field for Big Red on Thursday, leaving optimism for a bright future.

“Of course (the returning group has what it takes to come back to the state tournament), they have a great junior class coming up, a great freshman class, and this year’s freshman class was amazing. , so anything can happen,” the king said.

“Most of us have been playing together for a long time,” said second-year Sena Smith, whom King named as one of the leaders of the young group. “I’m ready for (the challenge) and ready to push it forward. I hope we can go a little further. »

FOLLOWING

Canfield meets Tallmadge in the state championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Devils pulled off a rally of their own against Greenville in the other semi-final, overcoming a 5-2 deficit to win 6-5 late in the seventh.

Tallmadge and Canfield have met once this spring, with Tallmadge picking up an 8-4 victory late in the regular season.

OHSAA Division II Softball

State Semi-Final

at Firestone Stadium (Akron)

Canfield 2, Steubenville 1

Steubenville 0-0-0 0-1-0 0 – 1 1 0

Canfield 0-0-0 0-0-0 2 – 2 2 1

STEUBENVILLE (23-6): King (LP, 6 1/3IP, 2R, 2ER, 2H, 10K, 0BB) and Smarrella. Matteson D.

CANFIELD (24-2): Toth (WP, CG, 1R, 1ER, 11K, 2BB) and Figeuro. Pannunzio S; Freedy S; Morell RBI.