Nicole Kidman wore a daring see-through dress and fans will be flabbergasted





At each event Nicole Kidman attends, she has the perfect Hollywood outfit. Turns out it’s nothing new that she’s been blowing everyone’s mind for quite a while when it comes to her fashion. In February 2008, the the actress traveled to Tokyo, Japan to attend a photo shoot for her brand new movie . When she arrived on the red carpet, she shone in a unique black dress, which featured a number of textured materials that gave Nicole an unexpected edge. The bottom of the dress consisted of a silky skirt covered in tulle. It also had a floral lace pattern that crossed the midriff and ventured along the seams of the A-shape silhouette. The highlight of the dress was the overall bodice which showed off a myriad of striking yet playful couture elements. A ruched bralette-style front pops against a sheer layered piece from neckline to waist. With another type of lace, the bottom half of the top resembled a cobweb with its sheer panels. Plus, structured fringed shoulders added an extra touch, helping Nicole rock and roll a chic outfit for a movie premiere. Junko Kimura//Getty Images June Sato//Getty Images To offset the monochromatic look, Nicole kept the rest of the outfit simple. THE the star paired the dress with black high heels with toe bows. She also wore a sparkling diamond bracelet and earrings. Nicole styled her blonde hair in a curly side ponytail. The Aussie native then tied it all together with black eyeliner and muted plum lipstick for makeup. As Nicole always makes red carpet outfits feel effortless, there has to be a method to get the perfect look. When we talk to vanity lounge in June 2017she revealed a specific detail she looks for when trying on looks. “The only thing I consider is feeling relaxed,” she told the outlet. “I also want to be able to dance. That’s an important rule for a dress to be able to dance. At least squirm!” With this advice, it makes us want to stop too. Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 And Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee.

