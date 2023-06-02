Fashion
BLACKPINK’s Jennie Covers ‘Killing Me Softly’ at Chanel Show – Billboard
This is Mrs. Jennie Kim. The 27-year-old BLACKPINK star had a brilliant time at the Chanel Métiers d’art Dakar show on Thursday (June 1) in Tokyo, Japan, taking the stage to perform a cover of “Killing Me Softly With His Song.” .
Singing by herself on stage to a backing track, Jennie did Roberta Flack justice. With the Chanel logo projected across a rainbow screen behind her, she looked stunning in long pin curls, a black and white dress and black ankle boots.
Jennie sang “Killing Me Softly” as part of a mashup with a smooth, jazzy cover of “Fly Me to the Moon.” “In other words, I love you,” the K-pop star sang, drawing an airy heart with her fingers and blowing a kiss at the audience.
The “SOLO” singer also performed her own unreleased song “You & Me” and told the crowd, “This version of the song that I’m going to perform for you for the very first time here today, so I hope that you will enjoy.”
“Nothing in the world could make me feel / The way you do, the things you do,” she sang over delicate piano accompaniment, walking elegantly across the stage. “I love you and me/ Dancing in the moonlight/ No one can see/ It’s just you and me tonight.”
A month prior, Jennie wore a Chanel outfit to the 2023 Met Gala, which was themed around the work of late designer and Chanel executive Karl Lagerfeld. She continued to wear more clothes from the iconic fashion line last week at the Cannes Film Festival, which she and she The idol the castmates attended the world premiere of the musical drama. Co-created by The Weeknd and Euphoriaby Sam Levinson, the HBO Max series will see Jennie make her acting debut in a supporting role opposite “Blinding Lights” singer Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy and more.
Watch Jennie perform at the Chanel show in Tokyo here.

