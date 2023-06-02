The dressing gown is officially back, and we’re here for it





During the pandemic, after spending week after week working at my dining room table in loungewear, my go-to leggings started to lose their shine. It was hard to feel good in Lycra. As I stood in front of my closet, scanning all the dresses that I hadn’t worn during my months at home, I realized that I had missed a real opportunity to have an outfit that was both comfortable and stimulating. . Turns out my grandma had the right idea with her housecoat.



What is a dressing gown? Early to mid 20e century, the dressing gown, also known as the morning robe, was a popular choice among housekeeping ensembles. Made from washable and often printed fabrics, the dresses were casual enough to tackle household chores, but still suitable enough in case of a visit from the dishwasher repairman or a last-minute jaunt to the grocery store in the neighborhood.

H. Armstrong Roberts/Getty Images





Why We Love Dressing Gowns For starters, dresses rival sportswear for comfort (no buttons! no belt!) and gain in breathability. We’ll take 100% cotton over Lycra any day. Plus, unlike athleisure, which can venture into full recreation territory faster than you can say “bless your heart,” even a super-casual dress feels inherently put together. A dress is a wearable pep talk; a dress says, “Yes, you can work from home and help your kids with fourth grade math and run the dishwasher three times a day!”

Now, let’s be clear: When I say “house dress,” I’m not talking about a taffeta cocktail number or a structured sheath with no movement room. There is a time and a place for those, but home isn’t it. When I say indoor dress, I’m talking about flowing cotton maxis and midi blouses. I’m talking about spacious mumus and light-as-air caftans. When I say dressing gown, I mean unrestricted movement and unbeatable comfort that pretends to be real clothes.

Dresses also require no decision making, a real blessing when life forces you to do a lot day in and day out. A dress is a unique affair. It’s the simplest option you have in your wardrobe.

For me, wearing a dress is both a time saver and a confidence booster. I am a strong believer in the ancient philosophy of wellness and wellness; and too much time wearing leggings hurts my motivation. So, from now on, I’m taking a sabbatical from my loungewear and donning easy, airy dresses instead. Who is with me?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.southernliving.com/what-is-a-housedress-6532494 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos