A refreshing range of silhouettes in pleasing hues of Lacquer Embassy makes its





Men’s fashion, this summer, adopts a new face with the era of minimalism which continues to mark the spirits. Lacquer Embassys spring summer 23 collection titled Something to remember from the day is all for the simplicity of minimalism and indulging in things that bring you joy. Adorning Chennai with the presentation of this collection, the brand promises to present a range of diverse silhouettes that will give your summer wardrobe a refreshing look and feel. Also Read: Town-Based Fashion Designers and Stylists Talk About the Return of a Popular ’80s Trend in Men’s Groomswear and Some Newly Added Elements Founder Nikhil Sharma tells us where he got his inspiration for this collection. We draw inspiration from many things we observe in the world, but we do so from a perspective that is uniquely ours, he says, adding that inspiration can come from anything, including what people are wearing on the street, digital archives, a cafe we ​​found online, or even short films. We develop these concise and timely capsules by gathering resources as a starting point, then working on them from our own perspective. Comfort should be an important factor when choosing your summer wardrobe in terms of silhouettes and breathable fabrics, adds Nikhil. This look has been included in the collection elegantly with silhouettes like classic shirts, cuban collar shirts, sleeve shirts, boxy shirts for the roomy and roomy summer trend, cuban collar shirts in rayon , which is a popular demand among their customers, color contrast textured shirts and many more Also Read: Confluence of Hand Painting and Embroidery in JM Couture’s Latest Edition Draws Inspiration from Mughal Gardens This collection focuses more on hand embroidery on their shirts than their previous collections. Nikhil also draws attention to the process of achieving this by emphasizing the addition of qualified women who have been able to contribute in order to supplement the incomes of their respective houses. Cotton varieties, including cotton sateens and twills, make this collection an irresistible and comfortable option for men to rock their summer in style. After following a strategic plan of patterns spread across solids, checks, mixed textures, stripes and printed rays, the silhouettes achieved a modern aesthetic with sleek minimalism. Read also :Surbhi Pansari makes men more handsome with her label The designs in this collection also include a cheerful variety of flora and animals and depictions of landscapes and contemporary abstract forms using embroidery. This exuberant range is enhanced by its sophisticated use of hues, including pink, green and blue, among others. Nikhil also gives us his thoughts on why the crowd is leaning heavily towards minimalism. Simple, coherent, precise and versatile are the words he uses to associate this style. Moreover, according to him, minimalism is a term mainly used to describe a certain contemporary aesthetic. He also opines pointing out that men’s wardrobes have always been more minimalist with an emphasis on quality. The New Delhi-based fashion designer also shares with us a brief preview of his upcoming project which will continue to express the beauty of basics. A men’s wardrobe should always have enough simple men’s shirts with attention to detail. In addition to fashionable shirts, we also want to offer more understated, elevated versions that still have a design element but can be quieter and more sophisticated, he says. 2,950 or more.

At Evolution, Khader Nawaz Khan Road.

Also available online.

