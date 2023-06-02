EU’s circular textile strategy puts Europe’s fashion industry at risk

Euratex shares concerns about the EU’s circular textile strategy. Credit: Shutterstock.

With 600 votes for, 17 against and 16 abstentions, the EU strategy for sustainable and circular textiles calls for textile products sold in the EU to be more sustainable, easier to reuse, repair and recycle. It states that their production must respect human, social and labor rights, the environment and animal welfare throughout the supply chain.

In addition, the parliamentarians (MEPs) declare that they want European and national measures to put an end to “fast fashion” with a call for a ban on the destruction of unsold and returned textile goods.

Sustainability and competitiveness a balanced vision

While Euratex claims to support the EU textile strategy, he believes that despite efforts to further strengthen the EU’s ambition on sustainability and circularity, the report fails to recognize the strategic role of European textile industry to enhance sustainability. The report also fails to take into consideration the global competitive threat that European businesses currently face.

Euratex Director General, Dirk Vantyghem, explains: “We welcome the keen interest of the European Parliament in the textile and fashion industry, but encourage MEPs to develop a balanced vision that reconciles sustainability and competitiveness. Developing a new business model for our industry requires carefully crafted global legislation and an open dialogue between industry, brands and the consumer.

Euratex considers that the report does not respect the balance between sustainability and competitiveness. Instead, Euratex says it is suggesting even more rules and restrictions, completely ignoring the current economic challenges caused by high energy prices, loss of consumer confidence and assertive trading partners.

The organization goes so far as to say: “Raise the bar even higher will simply mean that the European textile industry will be squeezed out of the market, leading to a larger environmental footprint and increased dependence on foreign supplies. Quite the opposite of what the EU wants to achieve with its open strategic autonomy plans.

“The report also does not distinguish between textile products. There is a mix between fashion and technical textiles, between products made in Europe and outside, and between high quality and durable products and low quality items. It is regrettable that the European Parliament has not made this distinction and simply refers to textiles as a general cause for concern, without recognizing, for example, the high quality products produced by European textile and fashion companies.

“This places a heavy responsibility on the supply side, industry and brands and does not sufficiently address the role of the consumer. We therefore need initiatives to create a stronger demand for sustainable textiles, which includes better communication and transparency (avoiding greenwashing), tax measures, green public procurement and better control of online markets.

However, Euratex believes that the report recognizes the importance of investing in research and innovation, supporting reskilling and upskilling, the need to develop the circular economy and paying attention to the needs of SMEs.

Measures to be taken into account in future EU legislation

The European Parliament says consumers should have more information to make sustainable choices and calls for a ban on the destruction of unsold and returned textile products when the Ecodesign Regulation is next revised.

He says MEPs want clear rules to end greenwashing by producers, for example through ongoing legislative work related to ’empowering consumers in the green transition’ and ‘regulating green claims’.

MEPs also want the next revision of the waste framework directive include separate specific targets for the prevention, collection, reuse and recycling of textile waste. They urge the Commission to launch the initiative prevent and minimize the release of microplastics and microfibers into the environment, without further delay.

The European Commission originally presented the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles on March 30, 2022 to address the whole life cycle of textile products and propose actions to change the way we produce and consume textiles.

The move is part of the EU Green Deal which proposes making sustainable products the norm in the EU, boosting circular business models and empowering consumers to go green. As announced in the Circular Economy Action Planthe Commission is proposing new rules to make almost all physical goods on the EU market that are more environmentally friendly, circular and energy efficient throughout their life cycle, from the design phase to daily use, repurposing and end of life.

Manufacturers will need to ensure that their clothes are eco-friendly and sustainable, and consumers will receive more information on how to reuse, repair and recycle clothes.

The European Parliament affirms that by adopting this report, it responds to citizens’ expectations to build a circular economy by promoting sustainable EU products and production, and to support the shift to a sustainable and resilient growth model.