Ex-Diesel boss named CEO of Santoni





Eraldo Poletto, the former chief executive of the OTB-owned Diesel brand, has been named the next CEO of Italian shoe company Santoni. From June 2023, Poletto will succeed Giuseppe Santoni, who will step down to become Chairman and Executive Chairman. Through the reorganisation, Santoni said it aims to drive strategic development and solidify its international relevance, with the implementation of an internal strategic renewal plan having already been launched. The company has also already appointed a series of managers for each of its departments as part of a new attempt to improve value at all levels. Poletto, who is already a Santonis board member, previously held CEO positions at a number of notable brands, including Diesel, Salvatore Ferragamo, Furla and Stuart Weitzman, owned by Tapestry, where he was also chairman of the brand. His appointment to Santoni comes as the family business continues to consolidate its overseas presence in the United States, while also seeking to preserve its craftsmanship and strong heritage. Speaking on the go, Giuseppe Santoni said in a statement: “Working with Eraldo Poletto, sharing a common goal, makes our path smoother and our goals more easily achievable. Sharing a strategic vision means creating a path that everyone can walk on with confidence. We need to deepen our knowledge and broaden our understanding to do better and ensure continued excellence.” (Left to right) Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta and Nensi Dojaka FW23 collections. Images: Spotlight on Launchmetrics (Left to right) FW23 collections from Loewe, Ann Demeulemeester and Tove. Images: Spotlight on Launchmetrics

