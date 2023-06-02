How to Quit Fast Fashion 6 Simple Steps to Conscious Consumerism





Source: iStock Fast fashion brands are hard to avoid, but are harmful to the environment. This article explores ways to quit fast fashion. The article continues under the ad Consumers are addicted to buying cheap clothes, but since it’s so ingrained in our modern society, it can be difficult to avoid it without taking deliberate steps towards eco-friendly lifestyles. So how can consumers shop more sustainably? Are there realistic methods to stop fast fashion? Source: iStock The article continues under the ad What is fast fashion and why is it a problem? Fast fashion refers to cheap, low-cost clothing that mimics current trends and gets stocked in stores as quickly as possible to keep up with ever-changing styles. Some common fast fashion brands include Urban Outfitters, Target, H&M, Zara, Boohoo, Guess, Gap, Forever 21 and Shein, but the list goes on. These low prices come at the expense of workers in underdeveloped countries who are underpaid and overworked often in dangerous conditions. Source: iStock The article continues under the ad Fast fashion also causes serious damage to the environment. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the fashion industry is responsible for 20% of global wastewater and 10% of global carbon emissions. About 60% of modern materials used for clothing are synthetic, causing half a million tons of microfibers to be released into the ocean every year. Steps to stop Quick Mode: The average person only wears one item of clothing seven to 10 times before throwing it awayby Earth.Org. So to stop fast fashion, we have to rethink our buying habits, buy less and wear existing clothes more frequently. Here are some ways to help reduce our dependence on fast fashion: The article continues under the ad 1. Identify fast fashion brands The first step to stopping fast fashion brands is to identify and avoid them. If a clothing brand has a low price that seems too good to be true, it’s likely a sign that it’s underpaying its employees and not putting the environment first. Keep an eye out for sustainability claims and toss out terms like eco-friendly that have no data or evidence to back them up. Source: iStock The article continues under the ad 2. Buy sustainable fashion brands If you’re buying new clothes, look for certifications like Fair trade certifiedwhich guarantees that the garment was produced under safe conditions and that the workers received a fair wage, and the Cradle-to-Cradle certificationindicating that the product was designed to be easily recycled or upcycled. 3. Buy second-hand clothes Buying second-hand clothes online has never been easier. There are many websites and apps offering discounted rates such as thredUP, Poshmark, Swap, Vinted, Mercari, etc. Also check your local Facebook Marketplace pages, garage sales, and physical thrift stores. The article continues under the ad 4. Borrow or rent clothes If you have a special event coming up or you anticipate that an item of clothing will only have one or two uses, consider borrowing an item from a friend or family member instead of buying one. Or, you can rent it! Many companies offer clothing rental services, including Nuuly, Rent the Runway, Wardrobe, Raineys Closet (for children’s clothing) and many more. Source: Getty Images The article continues under the ad 5. Create a minimalist wardrobe Another way to stop the fast fashion industry is to switch to a capsule wardrobe. The concept is to find a handful of perfectly fitting garments and accessorize them differently. Essentially, you find different looks with fewer items. This allows you to reduce your wardrobe and make more use of the clothes you own. 6. Recycle clothes to create your own style When your clothes are at the end of their life cycle (and cannot be donated), consider recycling the fabric. You can get creative by turning the fabric into quilts, pillows, or other garments. If you don’t know how to sew, it’s never too late to learn! There are plenty of helpful and free YouTube videos to guide you, or consider signing up for a course through online learning platforms like Udemy or Craftsy.

