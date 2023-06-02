Kate Middleton’s ‘Pretty in Pink’ fashion era highlighted at royal wedding

Kate Middleton, Britain’s Princess of Wales, has demonstrated a new found love for the color pink in recent weeks – a love that was cemented on Thursday in her choice of two pink dresses worn at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and the architect Saudi Arabian, and now Princess, Rajwa Alseif in Amman.

Kate and Prince William made an unexpected appearance in Jordan for the nuptials alongside the prince’s cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. William is a longtime friend of Crown Prince Hussein and Kate lived in Jordan with her family for a brief period as a child.

Kate’s two dusty pink dresses, worn day and night at wedding receptions at the Zahran and Huseyniye royal palaces, debuted after the royal wore pink in two of her last high profile public appearances.

The Princess of Wales pictured wearing a pink pantsuit in London, May 25, 2023. And (inset) Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa pictured on their wedding day in Amman, June 1, 2023.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images



On May 22, the Princess wore a pink shirt dress by ME+EM to host a picnic for schoolchildren at the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London.

A few days later, on May 25, Kate stepped out in an all-pink look once again, again wearing her favorite Alexander McQueen style of pantsuit to attend charity engagements in London highlighting the effects of nurturing relationships in the early childhood.

Although the royal is perhaps best known for her preference for different shades of blue when it comes to her work wardrobe, she has worn a rainbow of colors during her 12 years of marriage, among a wide range of designers.

According to renowned stylist and royal fashion expert, Miranda Holder, this recent flash of pink in the Princess’ style chart is a continuation of the ‘softer’ aesthetic she has showcased since the coronation of King Charles III may’s beginning.

The Princess of Wales pictured wearing a pink Alexander McQueen pantsuit in London (L), May 25, 2023. And the Princess pictured wearing a pink ME+EM dress at the Chelsea Flower Show (R), May 22, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images



Giving his assessment of Kate’s first outfit at the Jordanian royal wedding, Holder said Newsweek: “Princess Catherine was ‘pretty in pink’ yet again today as she wore a flowing Elie Saab chiffon dress in Jordan over the past week.”

Saab is a Lebanon-based designer who is credited with creating the blue tulle outfit Kate wore to Royal Ascot in 2019 and recently wore it again in May for a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The designer was also responsible for Princess Rajwa’s wedding dress.

“Today’s dress was suitably modest for the occasion, as befits Middle Eastern etiquette for women, with a high ruffled collar, ruffled and flared cuffs and beautiful embroidery and detailing. gathered on the bodice,” Holder said of Kate. dress.

“Her hair was styled in voluminous, glamorous waves, with pear-shaped earrings and a gold clutch providing the final, eye-catching touch. Overall, the effect was sophisticated yet relatively subtle…Since the Crowningly, Kate’s wardrobe showed her softer side with more feminine, flowing silhouettes and a delicate pastel color palette in contrast to the power suits we saw her step out in earlier in the year. “

Later that evening at Huseyniye Palace, Kate made a regal appearance wearing a pink sequined evening dress by Jenny Packham accessorized with heirloom jewelery from the King Charles Legacy Collection. A number of videos showing that Kate’s wedding outfits have gone viral on social media after being widely shared by fans.

The royal wore Queen Mary’s lover’s knot tiara, which was lent to her on several occasions during her marriage. It had previously been lent to Princess Diana as a wedding present in the 1980s.

On top of that, Kate wore a pair of heirloom earrings that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II for the first time. Cartier’s large art deco chandelier earrings were inherited by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in the 1940s from a wealthy socialite friend, Dame Margaret Greville. The earrings were given to the Queen Mother’s eldest daughter as a wedding gift in 1947 and were worn only by her throughout her reign.

Kate received a number of royal jewels, but she wasn’t the only British princess to flaunt a glittering heritage. Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, was also present wearing a diamond tiara which was given to her mother as a wedding gift by Queen Elizabeth in 1986.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek‘s royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on NewsweekIt is The Royal’s Facebook page.

