Fiorucci Pre-Fall 2023 by Daniel W. Fletcher





Daniel W. Fletcher’s imprint on Fiorucci is clearer than ever with his Pre-Fall 2023 collection, which sees the London-based designer take the heritage Italian brand into new sartorial realms. Across both men’s and women’s clothing, there’s a sense of sophistication: Fiorucci as you know it, but all grown up. Pre-Fall 2023 is the perfect blend of legacy and beyond; while The Angels, Elio Fiorucci to Andy Warhol-isms and Studio 54 make their presence known in abundance, it’s not as overt as before. Take the archival-derived lip tee, which sees a pixel graphic printed on a white tee alongside classic Fiorucci branding, but centered in a more boxy, contemporary fit. Something not seen in the lookbook, but revealed during today’s collection preview, is a denim dress and shirt that sees an image of a model wearing a Fiorucci outfit. , captured at the brand’s 15th anniversary party at Studio 54. It’s shades like this that continue to prevail throughout the Pre-Fall 2023 presentation, making this work the most sophisticated and the most advanced from Fletcher for the House during his nearly four-year tenure. Harrington t-shirts and jackets are embroidered with a “Fiorucci World Over Italia” badge, illuminated by a vintage Fiorucci jacket the creative director purchased for his personal use. On a more introspective level, a beige blazer is adorned with a sumptuous faux shearling collar and buckles inspired by the designer’s eponymous brand collections – a detail that features again on a faux leather car coat. also paired with brown faux leather pants with a slight ’70s fit and feel. Wool is tightly bound and brushed to create thick, lush materials used on a red “Safety Jeans” sweater vest and another cream item, while the 70s vibe continues with embellished brown corduroy suit jackets of branded labels on the cuffs, superimposed on the logomanic angelic shirts and vests. But despite using a muted new color palette or silhouettes that ironically feel fresh for the brand, many house codes have been dug in. For example, the fanny pack is brightened by a print commissioned by Elio Fiorucci from Andy Warhol, while the incognito ties that feature the same pattern from the shirt are a quintessential retro touch. Fiorucci’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection is Fletcher at its finest. Take a look at the collection in the lookbook above and choose the pieces from Fiorucci website or Soho, London store, now. In other news, GOOMHEO is getting hot and heavy for FW23.

