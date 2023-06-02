The most talked about fashion item in the Succession Finals is 11 Walmart T-Shirt | Succession

AAfter the 2,400 baseball caps and 5,250 leather jackets, who expected the biggest fashion item in the Succession finale to be an 11 t-shirt from the American retail chain? Walmart? And yet, here we are.

The sky blue three-stripe sleeve t-shirt is worn by Roman Roy, played by Kieran Culkin, when he hides out at his mother’s beach house in Barbados. Social media quickly identified that it was actually a child’s t-shirt.

Throughout the four seasons, the shows’ costume designer, Michelle Matland, has carefully curated each character’s look using what they wear to signify more than just their wealth. Just like Peters’ precious cheese, which Roman licked all over, was identified as Isle of Mull Cheddarthe details turned out to be as appealing as the plot.

It’s unlikely that Roman reverting to an infantile state, temper tantrums and the like, and doing so while wearing a kid’s T-shirt, was accidental.

It’s possible it was deliberately chosen to signify his defeated spirit and foreshadow his professional defeat, says Amy Odell, author of the Back Row newsletter. It’s also possible that the costume team imagined him washing up at his mother’s house and throwing away something he had dragged in a drawer a long time ago.

Much has been written about the characters of unbranded designer clothes, the series has made the neologism of stealth wealth mainstream.

Matland uses big brands the way she uses luxury, as an understated visual tool, symbolizing a character’s place in Roys’ rich world. As the company’s outsider, Gerry wears Hobbs suits, while Willa wears Sandro dresses, purchased before gaining access to Connors’ bank card. When Shiv is in her ostensibly liberal era, she wears sweaters from H&M and dresses from Ted Baker, not blazers from Ralph Lauren.

In all likelihood, Roman probably last wore the T-shirt as a teenager, which is why his frugal mother, her fridge with sprouting potatoes and wartime pickles, went there. hooked.