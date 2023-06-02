June 2023 – The Daily News





Blace Carpenter



On Wednesday night I was offered the chance to ride in a hot air balloon as part of this weekend’s Frontier Days festival in West Park. My love-hate relationship with the heights told me to refuse and never go near the ball. A few hours later, I found myself clutching the side of a hot air balloon basket as I slowly ascended over Carson City.

Elizabeth Waldon



Ongoing debate over Montcalm County’s current waste and trash ordinance and a proposed new scourge model led the commissioners to decide to seek the advice of their district court judge.

Cory Smith



On her last day as editor of the Daily News, Julie Stafford received one final surprise in the form of two special tributes from her local lawmakers.

Elizabeth Waldon



A recent special Crystal Township council meeting revealed that $1,000 went missing from the treasurer’s desk last February and also revealed that the treasurer did not have a safe deposit box for the township money.

Elizabeth Waldon



Who are you? Ryan VanSolkema, 48, is a full-time resident of Indian Lake in Winfield Township. I have three jobs: Senior Mortgage Operations, Winfield Township Supervisor, and Director of the Indian Lake Association.

Vestaburgs Mickiah Allbee jumps, runs and jokes to get to finals with an invigorated spirit Austin Chastain



Mickiah Allbee is generally a hilarious person, full of personality. His humor ranges from lame puns to dark jokes that would make just about anyone blush. But that’s just the life of a teenager.

The church’s namesake was one of the first settlers in the area David Olivier



Belding Ashley Baptist Church celebrates its 175th anniversary this month. The church celebrates its anniversary on July 11. On that day, Dr. Marty Marriott, former president and now chancellor of Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wisconsin, will be the guest speaker. There will be several other guests at the service. Dinner on the pitch will follow the 11 a.m. service.

The Daily News Staff



Check out the local sports roundup for Friday, June 2, 2023.

The Daily News Staff



The Daily News coverage area will feature 32 athletes in this weekend’s track and field finals, all of which will take place in the Grand Rapids area.

Steve Meren



As the reflection of the cotton candy-colored sunset began to fade in the darkened water below our kayaks, my wife and I watched in real time as the nocturnal aquatic wildlife invaded the night.

