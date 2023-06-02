



We tend to do things a little more casually in Hawaii than on the mainland, especially when it comes to our clothes. If it can be worn to attend a big wave surfing competition in the morning and a wedding in the afternoon, it’s a winner. The answer to mastering the island’s dress code is usually a good polo shirt (or five), and even though I’ve lived here for 12 years, I’ve spent about as long trying to find the polo shirt. perfect that matches my daily life including the tropical heat. Traditional cotton polo shirts, although relatively breathable, tend to be thicker and heavier than I like. Golf-style polo shirts, often made of rayon, are synthetic to the touch and stick to my skin when I sweat. Most polyester blend polo shirts just don’t breathe at all, a non-starter when the average temperature is in the 70s or 80s. I’ve also found that cheaper cotton and polyester polo shirts tend to s ‘stretch or shrink with a few wears and washes, though the direction they sway is always unpredictable, leaving the wearer (me) looking more like a giant amoeba than a functioning human. A few months ago I had a vision of a vintage-inspired knit polo shirt with a classic look of what James Bond might wear to woo the ladies at a beach bar. I settled on this knit polo shirt I found on Amazon after searching for knit shirts for men, a general style that has generally worked for me in the past, and this absurdly named Syktkmx polo shirt popped up. Although it looks relatively basic at first glance, the product listing showed the vintage style stitching near the shoulders which matched my vision. When I opened the package, I was struck by how soft the material was. Made from 90% viscone, the fabric of this polo shirt is similar to cotton, but is richer and softer to the touch unlike the textured, almost popcorn texture of a standard polo shirt. The stitching details on the edges of the sleeves make it much more expensive than the $30 it costs. (The price seems to fluctuate, but the highest I’ve seen is $35.) Photo: Adam Reeder A few days later, we were heading to a barbecue in the friends garden, and I thought it was the perfect opportunity to take my bright red polo shirt for a test drive, with white shorts and tennis shoes. tennis. My wife was immediately impressed with the look and fit, offering one of her world-class compliments: Step up your fashion game, I see. It was by far the most expensive looking at shirt in the garden. I have been asked several times, have you lost weight? I certainly hadn’t. It was all about the incredibly flattering fit of the shirt. I’ve since worn these polo shirts to just about every destination imaginable, from an afternoon at the botanical garden to a flight through six different time zones. I have found it to be soft and breathable against the skin, and in hot weather it allows the breeze between the weave of the textile, actually keeping my skin drier than other polo shirts. They look just as good when I take them off as when I put them on and they stay on. Other polo shirts I’ve purchased in the past have ended up stretching after a few cycles of wash and wear, but after four months of wear, this solid color striped bottom polo doesn’t suffer the same fate . While the black and navy polo shirts usually fade quickly after a few washes, my navy and black Syktmx shirts remain bold and without a blurry hue. In total I currently have six of the colors available, that’s only half of them, and they all come in six different sizes, meaning there’s one for almost everyone, even the most great of the kahunas. receive the strategist’s newsletter In fact, great deals, smart shopping tips and exclusive discounts. Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us. The strategist is designed to surface the most useful expert recommendations on things to buy in the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural remedies for anxietyAnd bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that offers may expire and all prices are subject to change.

