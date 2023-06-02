Macys CEO notes consumers are under a lot of pressure

Macys Inc., seeing weaker consumer demand, reported lower first-quarter revenue and net income and lowered its full-year guidance.

Net income for the quarter ended April 29 was $155 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $286 million, or $0.98 per share, for the same period last year.

No more WWD

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $466 million versus $684 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales of $5 billion decreased 7% from $5.35 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Comparable sales decreased 7.2%.

Certainly our consumer, especially on the Macys side, is under a lot of pressure, Macys Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette told WWD. They are becoming quite selective in where they spend and they buy closer to need.

Jeff Gennette

February and March were pretty solid, until mid-March when all three brands definitely saw a downturn and got worse in April, Gennette said, referring to Macys, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury. Spring transition merchandise did not sell at the expected rate, Gennette added. The weather is unpredictable. You have to make sure you have a choice. We didn’t have enough supply of products for cooler weather.

Gennette told WWD that Macys Inc. will conduct more aggressive markdowns in the second quarter, adding: We are deeply committed to entering the third quarter with the right number of units.

In May, Bloomingdales saw a nice rebound in the hottest categories. Macys had a small rebound. But overall, the improvement in activity has not been enough to give us confidence in a consumer shift.

On the positive side, Gennette said there were pockets of strength in fragrance, color, treatment, textiles, housewares and tableware. He also said Bloomingdales’ home-based business was robust.

The story continues

Bloomingdales has a thriving hospitality department.

For the second half of this year, Gennette was most positive on the beauty and gift categories, which will then account for 41% of the company’s inventory, up from 36% a year ago. He’s also bullish about fine jewelry, fashion jewelry, handbags, textiles, and plaids for the back half.

At Macys, there are high expectations for two additions to the assortment later this year: Nike apparel for men and women in October and the launch of a new private label in August. Macys currently sells Nike footwear through its Finish Line partnership, as well as licensed Nike children’s apparel, but has not sold Nike women’s and men’s fashion for about a year and a half, since Nike has decided to reduce its wholesale distribution.

When asked when Macys expects a turnaround in business, Gennette replied that if current economic conditions persist, the strategies the company is putting in place will drive both earnings and revenue growth. business next year.

RELATED: Fashion CEOs offer a scarier view of the American consumer

Tony Spring, currently president and CEO-elect of Macys Inc. and former CEO of Bloomingdales, has worked in multiple areas including digital, merchandising, brands and marketing, and is still involved in running Bloomingdales, as the company is looking for a new Bloomingdales CEO. . We are actively looking. We have a good [group] of potential candidates. Tony is leading this research, Gennette said.

Those Macys Inc. might consider or at least consult include Joshua Schulman, former chairman of Coach and chairman of Bergdorf Goodman; Marc Mastronardi, director of stores at Macys; Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private labels for Walmart in the United States; Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon; Janet Hayes, CEO of Crate & Barrel, and Laura Alber, CEO of Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Tony Spring

Spring, who will become CEO of Macys in February when Gennette retires, hinted at his agenda and where Macys Inc.’s growth will come from, citing five growth vectors: private labels; smaller and specialized non-mall formats; the already operational Macys online marketplace and the Bloomingdales marketplace to be launched in early fall; luxury, personalized offers and communications. At Macys, private labels account for 16% of business. We see it growing, Gennette said.

There are opportunities to simplify operations and make the shopping experience more enjoyable for customers. There’s still work to be done on curation, imagination, storytelling and inspiration, Spring said.

We continue to attract multigenerational people, he added. The Bloomingdales team has generated more business with younger customers than years ago. It starts with having the brands consumers are looking for, having a strong digital strategy, and ensuring we have a powerful presence in the social space. It is possible to get more of the business from younger customers.

Physical sales were down 6% from Q1 2022, and digital sales were down 8% from Q1 2022.

Macys stock rose 1.2%, or $0.16, to $13.75 on Thursday, after initially falling 3% earlier in the morning.

During the first quarter, we soundly beat our gross margin rate and earnings expectations thanks to our disciplined teams, the strength of our inventory management and operational efficiencies, Gennette said in a statement. We planned the year on the assumption that consumer economic health would be tested, but from late March demand trends weakened further in our discretionary categories.

We acted quickly to take the appropriate steps to meet current consumer demand and manage our expenses, Gennette added. Our revised guidance reflects additional clearance markdowns to deal with excess seasonal merchandise from the spring into the second quarter, as well as adjustments to category mix and inventory levels in the second half of the year.

By division, Macy’s comparable sales were down 7.9%. The top-selling categories in the last quarter were beauty, particularly fragrance, men’s tailored clothing, women’s career activewear and off-price with Backstage.

Bloomingdales comparable sales fell 4.3%. The top-selling categories in the last quarter were beauty, particularly fragrances, contemporary women’s and men’s apparel, housewares and point-of-sale.

Bluemercurys store Dallas.

At Bluemercury, comparable sales increased by 4.3%. The top-selling categories were clinical and medical skincare and color during the quarter.

Merchandise inventories were down 7% year-over-year and 16% from 2019, reflecting disciplined inventory management.

The company is taking pricing action in the second quarter to sell through remaining seasonal merchandise inventory from the first quarter and May revenue at the Macys nameplate and expects merchandise inventory at the end of the second quarter to be down to a lower to average figure compared to last year. .

Macys Inc.’s gross margin rate for the quarter was 40%, compared to 39.6% in the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the gross margin rate increased by 180 basis points, from 38 .2%.

Macys now forecast net sales of $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion for all of 2023. Previously, the retailer forecast net sales of $23.7 billion to $24.2 billion.

Comparable sales are down 7.5 to 6% this year. Previously, comparable sales were projected down 4-2%.

Adjusted earnings per share are now between $2.70 and $3.20, versus the previous guidance of $3.67 to $4.11.

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.