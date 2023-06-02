The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards will take place on November 6





The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced on Thursday that the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards will take place on Monday, November 6. See the parade Khaite – Fall-Winter 2023 – 2024 – Women’s Fashion – United States – New York – ImaxTree Taking place at the American Museum of Natural History for the first time in its 42-year history, the awards ceremony and gala dinner celebrate creative excellence in American fashion and provide program funding to stalwarts of the ‘organization. Looking ahead, in September it will reveal the 2022 Fashion Awards nominees and winners in categories such as American Womenswear Designer of the Year, American Menswear Designer of the Year, Designer American Accessory Designer of the Year, Emerging American Designer of the Year, International Women’s Designer. of the Year and International Male Designer of the Year. I look forward to celebrating the CFDA Awards at the American Museum of Natural History, an iconic New York landmark,” said CFDA President Thom Browne. In 2022 the event was held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani. In particular, Catherine Holstein, creative director of Khaite, won womenswear designer of the year and Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode walked away with menswear designer of the year.



Amazon Fashion will once again be the presenting partner for the annual event. Amazon Fashion looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the CFDA and further supporting its mission to strengthen American fashion, added Muge Erdirik Dogan, President of Amazon Fashion. I’m thrilled to celebrate the visionaries of today who help shape the fashion industry and to continue to make Amazon a destination for fashion designers to interact with and inspire millions of customers. »

