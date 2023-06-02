Fashion
How to dress a newborn in the summer
For those of us who haven’t had to go through the daunting ordeal of being pregnant during the hot summer months, we’re probably facing a different challenge now: dressing a newborn during the hot summer months. ‘summer. Although we know we have to pack them when the weather turns cold in winter, summer is a different story. Parents should be aware of high temperatures and sun exposure which can be harmful to babies. And I know I can’t be the only one seeing cute summer baby pajamas and I can’t help but buy way too many.
Of course, we want to take advantage of the summer months while we have them. We want to attend fun summer events, make memories outdoors, and enjoy the sun while it’s still there with our little ones. The good news is that we can do this while we battle the summer heat. All it takes is knowing how to protect our babies from UV exposure and sunburn, and how to dress a newborn in the summer. We cover all of today’s practical advice, including the best products to have on hand during the warmer months of the year. With these tips, parents of newborns can be sure their little ones will enjoy the summer safely.
How to dress a newborn in the summer
Watch the forecast
Knowing how to dress a newborn in the summer will start with knowing the temperatures and conditions we are dealing with. Familiarize yourself with the weather app on your phone because it will be your new best friend. Pay attention to things like temperature, humidity level, and UV index. The higher these are, the higher the risk of sunburn or overheating. These levels will also help determine the right way to dress baby for the day ahead.
Incorporate hats into baby’s wardrobe
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keep babies under 6 months out of direct sunlight. This is because younger babies do not yet sweat like adults, and they are more prone to overheating and heatstroke. In this case, sunscreen does not work well for toddlers either. Instead, we can use clothes like hats to protect them from direct sunlight. As a bonus, the hats are adorable on babies! And they’re readily available everywhere, from sites like Amazon to baby clothing brands.
Avoid clothing that can cause overheating
While a natural instinct is to pack babies during the summer months, we want to make sure we keep baby cool. To do this, avoid clothes like sweatshirts and sweatpants, jackets, or the blanket for an extra layer. That doesn’t mean we should avoid long sleeves and pants altogether, though. We’ll want to keep baby’s skin out of direct sunlight, so lightweight, breathable, full-coverage clothing is a great option.
Avoid too many layers
Along those same lines, while layers can be a great option if temperatures change throughout the day, we don’t want to overdo it. All of these layers retain heat in hot weather and run the risk of overheating. Instead, pack an extra light layer if the temperature drops unexpectedly or if you’re going to an air-conditioned place. Then you can remove it when baby is too hot.
Choose the right fabrics for summer
While some fabrics are better for insulating and keeping babies warm in the cold months like flannel and fleece, there are also much better fabrics for summer. Dress your baby in organic cotton, linen or bamboo. These items will be more breathable and keep babies cool.
Pay attention to the TOG rating of baby sleepwear and bedding
We don’t just have to think about keeping baby safe when they’re outside and in the sun. During the summer months, we will also want to consider baby’s sleeping situation. Baby bedding and sleepwear have what is called an “overall thermal rating” which acts as a unit of measurement for insulation and warmth. The higher the rating, the more insulated it is for warmth. During the summer months, we’ll want to use fabric bedding and sleeping bags with lower TOG ratings, such as cotton and muslin. Additionally, many experts suggest keeping baby’s room temperature between 68 and 72 degrees.
Summer essentials for newborns
Hats
Just as hats are useful to us in the summer, they will become our new best friend when determining how to dress a newborn for the summer. Protect your baby from sunburn in the cutest way possible.
Short-sleeved coveralls
Short-sleeved options will be essential for baby during the summer months. It will be great when we can keep the babies out of the sun, but they will still be in a warm environment. Keep a light layer handy on every outing to cover all the bases.
Organic cotton long-sleeved bodysuits
Having long-sleeved options for the summer months is a must, as they provide UV protection. If you know you will be exposed to the sun, put a newborn in light clothing that completely covers their sensitive skin.
Organic cotton pants
To create a summer outfit, combine sleepers with breathable pants in which baby will be comfortable all day.
Muslin or cotton sleeping bags and swaddles
Sleeping bags and specific summer pajamas for babies will be essential. Opt for breathable fabrics like muslin or cotton so baby can stay both comfortable and secure all night long. A summer safety note: Avoid using those same, even breathable, swaddle blankets as shade for a stroller or car seat, as they can restrict airflow and raise temperatures inside. seat to dangerous levels.
|
Sources
2/ https://theeverymom.com/how-to-dress-a-newborn-in-summer/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Coco Gauff vs. Mirra Andreava — Is this the future of tennis?
- How to dress a newborn in the summer
- Google leads $36 million funding round for Pixxel
- Sharm El Sheikh’s Adaptation Agenda will take center stage at Bonn 2023
- Trump Admits Republicans Don’t Know What ‘Woke’ Means – Rolling Stone
- Zara Hatke Zara Backhe Ticket Prices In Hyderabad
- Apple is entering the metaverse. Who cares?
- Changes in bin collections due to industrial action
- NICE draft guidance approves NHS use, first treatment targeting heart disease benefits thousands | News | News
- Presidential election of Jokowi Cawe-cawe 2024, turns out to be the real reason
- Dino-Roar Adventures in April – Lightwater Valley Family Adventure Park
- SEC votes for 8-game football schedule, will be re-evaluated in 2025