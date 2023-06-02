For those of us who haven’t had to go through the daunting ordeal of being pregnant during the hot summer months, we’re probably facing a different challenge now: dressing a newborn during the hot summer months. ‘summer. Although we know we have to pack them when the weather turns cold in winter, summer is a different story. Parents should be aware of high temperatures and sun exposure which can be harmful to babies. And I know I can’t be the only one seeing cute summer baby pajamas and I can’t help but buy way too many.

Of course, we want to take advantage of the summer months while we have them. We want to attend fun summer events, make memories outdoors, and enjoy the sun while it’s still there with our little ones. The good news is that we can do this while we battle the summer heat. All it takes is knowing how to protect our babies from UV exposure and sunburn, and how to dress a newborn in the summer. We cover all of today’s practical advice, including the best products to have on hand during the warmer months of the year. With these tips, parents of newborns can be sure their little ones will enjoy the summer safely.

How to dress a newborn in the summer

Watch the forecast

Knowing how to dress a newborn in the summer will start with knowing the temperatures and conditions we are dealing with. Familiarize yourself with the weather app on your phone because it will be your new best friend. Pay attention to things like temperature, humidity level, and UV index. The higher these are, the higher the risk of sunburn or overheating. These levels will also help determine the right way to dress baby for the day ahead.

Incorporate hats into baby’s wardrobe

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keep babies under 6 months out of direct sunlight. This is because younger babies do not yet sweat like adults, and they are more prone to overheating and heatstroke. In this case, sunscreen does not work well for toddlers either. Instead, we can use clothes like hats to protect them from direct sunlight. As a bonus, the hats are adorable on babies! And they’re readily available everywhere, from sites like Amazon to baby clothing brands.

Avoid clothing that can cause overheating

While a natural instinct is to pack babies during the summer months, we want to make sure we keep baby cool. To do this, avoid clothes like sweatshirts and sweatpants, jackets, or the blanket for an extra layer. That doesn’t mean we should avoid long sleeves and pants altogether, though. We’ll want to keep baby’s skin out of direct sunlight, so lightweight, breathable, full-coverage clothing is a great option.

Avoid too many layers

Along those same lines, while layers can be a great option if temperatures change throughout the day, we don’t want to overdo it. All of these layers retain heat in hot weather and run the risk of overheating. Instead, pack an extra light layer if the temperature drops unexpectedly or if you’re going to an air-conditioned place. Then you can remove it when baby is too hot.

Choose the right fabrics for summer

While some fabrics are better for insulating and keeping babies warm in the cold months like flannel and fleece, there are also much better fabrics for summer. Dress your baby in organic cotton, linen or bamboo. These items will be more breathable and keep babies cool.

Pay attention to the TOG rating of baby sleepwear and bedding

We don’t just have to think about keeping baby safe when they’re outside and in the sun. During the summer months, we will also want to consider baby’s sleeping situation. Baby bedding and sleepwear have what is called an “overall thermal rating” which acts as a unit of measurement for insulation and warmth. The higher the rating, the more insulated it is for warmth. During the summer months, we’ll want to use fabric bedding and sleeping bags with lower TOG ratings, such as cotton and muslin. Additionally, many experts suggest keeping baby’s room temperature between 68 and 72 degrees.

Summer essentials for newborns

Hats

Just as hats are useful to us in the summer, they will become our new best friend when determining how to dress a newborn for the summer. Protect your baby from sunburn in the cutest way possible.



Short-sleeved coveralls

Short-sleeved options will be essential for baby during the summer months. It will be great when we can keep the babies out of the sun, but they will still be in a warm environment. Keep a light layer handy on every outing to cover all the bases.



Organic cotton long-sleeved bodysuits

Having long-sleeved options for the summer months is a must, as they provide UV protection. If you know you will be exposed to the sun, put a newborn in light clothing that completely covers their sensitive skin.



Organic cotton pants

To create a summer outfit, combine sleepers with breathable pants in which baby will be comfortable all day.



Muslin or cotton sleeping bags and swaddles

Sleeping bags and specific summer pajamas for babies will be essential. Opt for breathable fabrics like muslin or cotton so baby can stay both comfortable and secure all night long. A summer safety note: Avoid using those same, even breathable, swaddle blankets as shade for a stroller or car seat, as they can restrict airflow and raise temperatures inside. seat to dangerous levels.



