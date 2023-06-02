Sydney Sweeney, Scarlett Johansson and the Bra Fashion Trend Exposed





No, it’s not a wardrobe malfunction you’re seeing, it’s a carefully curated fashion statement. Stars such as Scarlett Johansson and Sydney Sweeney turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival late last month with sporty outfits meant to resemble strapless or spaghetti-strap dresses with bras poking out from underneath. So should we prepare for a summer of exposed bra fashion moments? “Especially after the pandemic, showing your skin is all the rage and everyone is looking for ways to get creative with styles and fashion trends that make them stand out and look sexy,” says Gianluca Russo, journalist fashion designer and author of “The Power of Plus.” Experts agree that this look is rooted in the desire to draw attention to one’s body and stand out in a crowd. But should we dare the trend? First, fashion experts say, it’s important to recognize what you’re trying to accomplish with such a statement look. What is the “exposed bra” trend? In an age where everything and everyone is being photographed, the exposed bras trend is a surefire way to stand out. It’s “just what it sounds like,” Russo says. “Assembled outfits that give visibility to her underwear, whether in a subtle way… or more overtly.” Visible bras have long been a part of fashion, from sheer tops showing the bras underneath to bras completely replacing shirts. But this iteration of the exposed bra, fashion experts say, is different in the way it intentionally tricks others into doing a double take. “It’s very carefully placed to look like a wardrobe malfunction,” says longtime culture journalist Christina Binkley. “When a person sees a photo and has to spend an extra moment deciding whether they’re witnessing a malfunction or something deliberate, that makes the photo memorable. (Give a) Nobel Prize to the stylist who came up with this one .” From Destiny’s Child to ‘Mean Girls’, what’s old is new again Historically, even a bra strap that peeked out from behind a tank top was considered outrageous. But the shock value needle is constantly moving, prompting us to invent new ways to grab attention. If Sweeney’s outfit sounds familiar, you might be thinking of one of Lindsay Lohan’s iconic outfits from 2004’s “Mean Girls.” Her provocative house party look featured a black and pink tube dress with a bra red throat sticking out. The bra on display in 2023 is a natural evolution of Y2K styles, experts say, such as bras as tops (Janet Jackson, Destiny’s Child, Christina Aguilera) and cardigans worn over the shoulder to expose the strap in below (Kate Holmes). Don’t try this one at home or at least not in the office This trend is definitely not office-appropriate unless you’re a real estate agent on “Selling Sunset,” Russo jokes. Still, fashion experts predict that exposed bras will show up more this summer. For the rest of us, sticking with the “bra as a top” trend or trying the exposed bra look with a tube top and bikini on the beach might be a safer way to enjoy the time, experts say. “You need a doctorate in fashion to pull this look off right,” Binkley says as he points to the stars on the Cannes red carpet. “These are very expensive clothes, carefully designed to look exactly like this. Most people can’t afford to dress like this. … None of this is sloppy. It’s very helpful, for opposed to your bra sticking out.” Learn more about fashion and body image

