Queen Camilla enhances her floral dress with a sky blue jacket





Queen Camilla’s sky blue jacket was the perfect complement to her green, white and yellow floral dress as she attended an engagement close to her heart. The Queen was in Newmarket on Thursday June 1, 2023 to visit the British Racing School to mark its 40th anniversary as a world-class center of excellence in the horse racing industry. The Queen looked stunning as she wore a patterned shirt dress in a botanical style from Samantha Cameron’s fashion brand, Cefinn. It is not the first time that the queen has worn clothes from this brand or made the exact same dress in which she has been photographed several times in the past. Queen Camilla’s sky blue jacket was the perfect complement to this look and was the perfect cool cover-up that went well with her sundress. Her Majesty also wore the Sole Bliss ‘Ingrid’ heels which supported her soles as she stood for the engagement. The brand is Queen Camilla’s favorite store to shop for shoes and prove that lasting style and comfort go hand in hand. Fans loved the photos from this engagement posted by the Royal Family and many took to social media to complement Her Majesty. “Queen Camilla is such an inspiration, a truly lovely person 👏,” one commenter said. “I always think Camilla looks so happy with animals. Her love of animals really shows. Nice post and pics! 😀🐎👑,” said another. “It was a lovely and fantastic engagement to see Her Majesty in her element interacting with animals! ❤️,” another royal fan said. (Image credit: Getty Images) Speaking of Her Majesty’s visit, Andrew Braithwaite, Chief Executive of the British Racing School, said: “It has been a huge honor to welcome Her Majesty The Queen to British Racing School today and to be able to celebrate our 40th anniversary. in his presence. Majesty has been a huge supporter of British horse racing and it was wonderful to be able to show him the myriad ways the school contributes so much to the sport through the world-class courses we provide to young people across the country. ” Megan, a current Basic Course student at British Racing School, said: “It was really exciting to meet the Queen today. I was a little nervous in front of her, but luckily everything went well and it was great to be able to tell her how much we all love racehorses.

