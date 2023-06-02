Kimone Davis trusts the fashion name | Way of life

By all fashion accounts, style says who you are without ever saying a word. With that self-confidence, Kimone Davis stays authentic with her creative expression of stunning tailoring on and off the runway.

“I’m an x-ray technician by profession and it’s a very demanding job. I have to wear the uniform every day, so when I have to “dress up” it’s very special. My friends recognized that my fashion sense was worth sharing. So, at the beginning of this year, I challenged myself to do 365 days of fashion,” she said. Way of life.

Since then, people have been reaching out to trend-lovers for styling advice and tips. When not sharing, they also asked for the secret of style sauce. And by that, we mean locating featured pieces to buy for themselves.

Fashion is by no means new to Davis. In fact, growing up, she saw fashion as a way to express herself. She recalls her mother dressing her and her twin (6-year-old) in one-offs and receiving several compliments from others on how good her children looked in their outfits.

Living with the idea of ​​having style as the ultimate artistic outlet, this designer was able to unlock a different level of interest as she got older.

These days, she keeps up with the trends by following the various fashion shows, seeing how the designs work through the eyes of various influencers. But finding clothes adapted to her morphology was not an easy task.

“For someone who is five feet tall and short, one of the issues I face is not being able to find a perfect fit on the shelf. Sometimes I am able to make adjustments without compromising the design and the overall look of the article,” she shared.

Another problem she has faced when it comes to her wardrobe is finding what is missing, what she considers to be the “perfect” piece to complete an outfit. “Often it’s a waiting game. So I just buy pieces and finally it comes together in the end.

You could never tell by his social media posts that there were challenges. But that just goes to show you that this doll agent can take on any fashion mission and conquer in style.

Some of his icons in the glitz and glamor industry include June Ambrose, Kerry Spence also known as Kass Stylz, Iesha Gilchrist of Thriftntell and Racquel Jones among others.

“June has a very unique style and taste when it comes to choosing fabrics to design. A fellow Jamaican, Kerry’s eye for detail is exceptional, especially when it comes to color interlocking. Iesha is considered a the Beyoncé of thrift. I love thrift stores and love how she finds the pieces and turns them into a totally different fit. And Racquel is a Jamaican lyricist who designs her own clothes for her performances. She’s hardcore , wanders and goes against the norm with its designers,” the digital designer pointed out.

Additionally, she is a lover of designer brands like Chanel for vintage looks, Louis Vuitton for iconic pieces, and Jacquemus for structured bag designs.

To bring things closer to home, five must-have essentials currently in her closet are denim – it gets the job done anytime; blazer – no matter the color, it’s effective as a transitional piece and can help elevate a look; a little black dress – every woman’s go-to for a night out; T-shirt, a plain white shirt or a graphic t-shirt; to establish and assist in making a statement; and of course a pair of heels.

Always one to try on any look in the name of fashion, she dabbles in pulling off extra baggy pants (small and baggy) as well as her new love, tailored suits.

David also admits that she is usually a black, brown, white and gray girl. However, she has recently started exploring more colors, noting that all shades are now welcome. “Fashion makes me feel good; getting dressed makes me feel good. So it’s important to pass this wisdom on to others because I know there are a lot of people out there who just want ideas on how to wear a piece or how to get by with what they have in their wardrobe “, she said.

Her advice for those looking to find their style but don’t know where to start is to explore and trust yourself in this adventurous process of colors, textures, styles, cuts and brands. “Style is about expressing your feelings, so don’t be afraid to be yourself.”

