Rajwa Al Saif’s second wedding dress leaves some fans ‘speechless’





Rajwa Al Saif, 29, and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, 28, tied the knot in Amman on Thursday in a spectacular ceremony, which was attended by royals from around the world. After the ceremony, the newlyweds attended a reception which was then followed by an evening banquet. Rajwa wore a stunning Elie Saab wedding dress for the church wedding ceremony, but the bride changed into a new dress in time for the evening banquet. For this, Rajwa donned a custom Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda dress – a short-sleeved white dress with a floor-length floor-length skirt, covered in excess white fabric that almost looked like swirls of cake. The bride wore very long white gloves with the dress and, in addition, a personalized tiara created by the Fred Jewelery group. READ MORE: Princess Beatrice’s significant weight loss after ‘shattering’ photos

Rajwa’s tiara, which she also wore for the religious ceremony, featured a hidden Arabic message on the side that read: Rajwatum min Allah. This translates to Hope granted by God. Many believed that Rajwa would wear a tiara that Queen Rania likes to wear, the Arabic script tiara. However, the 29-year-old opted for a brand new tiara instead. The tiara was positioned over Rajwa’s hair which was tied in a low bun with two locks of hair left to frame her gorgeous face. The hairstyle was very reminiscent of Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding hairstyle.

The Duchess of Sussex also left a few loose strands outside of a messy bun, which she teamed with Queen Mary’s Tiara headband. Royal fans were divided over Rajwa’s second dress and took to social media to discuss the custom dress. For example, @sarita.hen adored the outfit and wrote, “It’s gorgeous.” Similarly, Instagram user @meghansclosetchronicles said, “She looks like an 80s Barbie cake that every little girl would have wanted for her party.”

However, royal fan @sofiacoldfield wrote: “For lack of a better word it looks cheap, although I’m sure it’s very carefully hand stitched and therefore worth a fortune. “Maybe it looks better in person when you see all the details, but looking at this photo, I just don’t understand what she saw in that dress. And the gloves aren’t helping.” Additionally, @ole_matthis wrote, “The gloves are too much and I also find the updo hairstyle with those two locks very retro, but not in a good way.” Royal watcher @jessicababbitt commented: “I’m speechless. What happened here.”

