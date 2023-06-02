Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts wore Gucci to their summer camp-themed wedding | vogue





On a brisk January night in 2018, actress Beanie Feldstein and producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts met for the first time, at least at Dean Street Townhouse in London. In fact, weFirst of allmet on Skype, Beanie laughs. Bon had developed Caitlin Morans’ bookHow to build a girl in a movie for over five years when they finally began the casting process for Caitlins’ fictional proxy, Johanna, a 16-year-old girl from Wolverhampton, England. With a bit of luck and a push from the universe, they ended up being open to meeting a Jewish girl from Los Angeles. It turns out that the couple’s first Skype meeting wasn’t as auspicious as one might expect. In classic Bon fashion, she didn’t actually show up, she just threw herself into the whole thing, Beanie recalls. At the end of the call, I wrote in my notes: Producer Brooke? Soon after, Beanie finally came up with the correct name, and the film’s creative team, including Bonnie, decided to take Beanie to London for a weekend hearing test. It was a series of walks through east London, character discussions over meals and, of course, audition scene after scene, says Beanie. Two weeks later, on Valentine’s Day actually, I found out I got the part. The two clicked from the start, first as friends and then, as the relationship evolved, into love. They spent the summer of 2018 makingHow to build a girl while strolling Hampstead Heath, dining at Osteria Basilico in Notting Hill and falling in love with each other. From the moment we first kissed we both knew we were getting married and months later Bon announced that when the time came she wanted to be the one to propose to me, remembers Beanie . Because of the pandemic, we couldn’t see each other in person for 13 months. Bonnie was in Liverpool with her family, and Beanie was in Los Angeles first with her parents and then filming Ryan Murphys Impeachment: A History of American Crime. I had spent time aside from designing the Beanies engagement ring with the infinitely talented Michelle Oh, Bonnie says. The dream was for the ring to look like a sliver of magic frozen in time and I think she absolutely succeeded! Bonnie wanted the marriage proposal to be as magical as the ring. After so long apart, I felt like Beanie deserved a perfect moment that felt out of time or space, she said. We have always marveled at the fact that we come from two very different places and that, despite the obstacles, we found each other. It was never more palpable than during our 13 months apart in Liverpool and Los Angeles. The proposal was therefore a celebration of the long paths we had taken to find ourselves and arrive at the moment of committing ourselves to marriage.

