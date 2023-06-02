Claire Holt shows off baby bump in angelic white maternity dress at Based On A True Story premiere

Fashion
Claire Holt showed off her baby bump in an angelic white maternity dress on Thursday as she attended the Based On A True Story premiere in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 34-year-old Australian actress shone in the long-sleeved dress which showed off her booming baby bump as she walked the carpet.
Claire completed her outfit with tan peep toe heels and accentuated her natural beauty with full makeup.
She had her blonde hair in soft curls below her shoulders.
Claire also wore a small gold clutch as she walked the carpet.
The Brisbane, Queensland native announced last month at the Cannes Film Festival in France that she was pregnant with her third child.
Claire and property manager Andrew Joblon have been married since August 2018 and have a four-year-old son, James, and a two-year-old daughter, Elle.
She revealed her third pregnancy by cradling her baby bump in a gray Lanvin gown with a flowing train at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon.
After breaking the news as photographers snapped photos of her clearly visible bump, the artist shared a slideshow on Instagram, captioned, “me and no 3.”
In October 2022, the Aussie beauty joked that the biggest surprise of motherhood is “no one knows what she’s doing, and we’re just getting by.”
“Everyone seems to have their life together on social media and stuff, but at the end of the day, you know, it’s really hard and you have to admit it’s hard and rely on each other, you don’t have to do it on your own, she said She knows.
Claire continued, “You don’t have to do it yourself. Life is much easier when you’re sincere about it and ask for help, I think.
Additionally, the star credited running with helping her relax and, at times, eating her “feelings.”
She was previously married to film producer Matthew Kaplan, 39, who filed for divorce in April 2017, a day before their first anniversary.
Claire took to her blog The Corner last month and opened up about coping with miscarriage fears following her Cannes Film Festival debut.
She candidly wrote that she suffered a miscarriage in 2018 and how this tragic loss clouds her current pregnancy, filling her with fear and anxiety.
Claire also wrote that she was determined to protect her joy: “I’m still scared of course. I know so much can happen in 40 weeks. I won’t let these fears rob me of my joy, though.
|
