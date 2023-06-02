



The Met Gala, the event most consistently able to bring together the richest and most famous under one roof, is meant to embody and celebrate the best of the fashion world. Yet on the first Monday in May this year, its peculiar toothpaste-patterned rug hosted a disappointing assortment of revamped looks and virality-hunting gimmicks. It was certainly a telling insight into the current state of an industry that has increasingly prioritized respecting established elites and promoting overconsumption over celebrating actual creativity. Those with such a dysfunctional sleep schedule and such a committed penchant for self-punishment as I, who watched all of Vogues’ coverage, may have started the next day with some pessimism about the value of fashion as a medium. However, the Oxford Fashion Gala the following night presented an uplifting alternative, featuring a mix of refreshing and quirky designs without requiring the exorbitant cost or star power of the Mets. Much of the varied success of both events must be attributed to their leadership. Anna Wintour, since taking command of Operation Galas in 1995, has prioritized maintaining the status quo over promoting new innovations, embodied in this year’s Karl Lagerfeld theme: A beauty line. As he was a close personal friend and ally of Wintours, guests were encouraged to honor Karl in the gala dress code. Lagerfeld, a man whose past comments ranged from gross shaming to Islamophobia and covered a lot in between hardly seems creditable; looks inspired by her heritage, and the vague nothingness of the beauty boost line also failed to do so. The predictable nods to Lagerfeld’s signature aesthetic, in a steady stream of monochromatic suits and ties dotted with ponytails, quickly aged. The odd appearance of cats, whether vaped, decapitated, or naked and silvery, while briefly amusing, also didn’t have a lasting impact and managed to traumatize one poor dog in the process. Alternatively, co-creative directors of this year’s Oxford Fashion Gala, Shaan Sidhu and Harvey Morris chose to celebrate another recently deceased fashion icon, Vivienne Westwood, through the theme Buy Less, Choose Well. A quote from Westwood herself, her message stands in stark contrast to the level of excess the Met has increasingly encapsulated, while illustrating Westwood’s lifelong commitment to sustainability. It also speaks to the intentionality of her designs, combining visual spectacle and technical mastery with meaningful statements: During one of her own Met Gala appearances, she pinned a famous photo of activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning on her dress, a degree of social awareness sorely missed in this year’s lineup. This spirit of self-expression and innovation was powerfully captured by Oxford’s fashion galas, nearly twenty designers who worked tirelessly around work and exams to deliver an incredible variety of carefully crafted looks, from Miles Davis trench coats to barefoot fairies (because why on earth would she need shoes for a fairy?). I myself had the great honor of wearing a suit by Tariq Saeed which made me seriously question the inclusion of shirts in my wardrobe. Unlike Mets star stylists, who crawled on all fours adjusting long trains and dodging the cameras, these designers’ hard work was rightly recognized with one last walk down the runway. Ultimately, the Met Gala suffers under the weight of its own pomp and circumstance, which is evident in its all-important media coverage. The line of reporters and photographers asking the same questions of uncomfortable-looking celebrities, who are trying to remember why Lagerfeld was in fact their personal hero, makes for torturous observation. Although the interviews in Freud’s green room/kitchen may have been cramped, they at least captured a sense of occasion and personality; it is perhaps here that the Met falls shortest. It doesn’t live up to its gala premise, intended at its core to be a celebration and what one would hope would be a good time. Still, watching the parade of A-listers awkwardly ascend the carpeted steps, I couldn’t help but echo some of their own sentiments that they could greatly benefit from a drink. Maybe next year they’ll give him a miss and take one from Freud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cherwell.org/2023/06/02/met-suffers-under-its-own-pomp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos