



On Sunday, May 21, around the world, the global Distinguished Gentlemans Ride community came together and celebrated in dapper fashion. The event featured classic and vintage style motorcycles, stylish clothing and horseback riding to raise funds and awareness for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research. This year, 104,110 runners from 107 countries and 893 cities all came together dressed in dapper for the 12th annual run to raise funds and awareness for men’s health. This year, he raised $6.92 million. The 12th annual Distinguished Gentlemans Ride is a global event held with over 893 cities participating in this year’s ride. Jason Hartje was this year’s best driver for the Ukiah race. He raised $5,614 and ranked 51st in the world out of 104,110 runners. The Ukiah ride began four years ago, led by David Bookout, supported by his wife, Martha. Over the four years, Ukiah has raised $45,687 for Men’s Health. There are so many good things the charity Movember is doing for men’s health, Bookout explained. Clay Baker, from San Jose, and his wife, Lara, driving a 1972 Honda 750 Four, started the ride in their small town of Murphys, Calif., but decided to join Bookout in the Ukiah ride because he is taller and can lift more bottoms. Clay started riding minibikes when he was 8 years old, then in 2014 he started riding motorcycles. Bookout started riding a Honda minibike at age 11 and for this fundraising race he rode a 2016 Harley Sportster. The generosity shown by participants and donors is a tribute to our community,” Bookout said. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our global sponsors: Triumph Motorcycles, Elf Lubricants, Hedon Helmets and Quad Lock. Thanks also to our local sponsors: Jason Hartje from Mendocino Roofing and Pat Thornton from Tele Com Services for organizing the lunch; William Jewelers for providing coffee, juice and pastries; Peartree Shopping Center for letting us start the journey here; Mendocino County Savings Bank, Slam Dunk Pizza, and most important of you, distinguished gentlemen, for your hard fundraising work and your smart dress. For a small community like ours to step up and provide this level of contribution is just amazing, it’s also just plain fun. Where else do you get the chance to dress up and ride in a beautiful place like our valley? The Movember Foundation is a non-profit organization aimed at raising awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and male suicide. The Movember Foundation has been the official charity partner of The Distinguished Gentlemans Ride since 2016. Both organizations share a simple goal: to bring people together and change the face of men’s health. Funds raised by The Distinguished Gentlemans Ride help powerMovembers work on two of the most complex issues facing men around the world: prostate cancer and mental health. According to the Movember website, globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. More than 10 million men worldwide live with or beyond a diagnosis of prostate cancer.

