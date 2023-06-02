Michigan Fashion Week is on trend

Image Shutterstock
DETROIT — Glitz, glamor and graffiti will showcase Eastern Market’s Shed 3 when the annual Michigan Fashion Week hits the runway June 15-16.
Fashion enthusiasts are invited to enjoy two evenings of fashion shows showcasing styles from local designers. Thursday night has been dubbed the “Streetwear Showcase,” and audiences will be able to experience styles straight from the streets of Motor City.
“It’s a fun, laid-back street style. Detroit is known for its graffiti streetwear and rugged looks,” said MFW CEO and Founder Loren Hicks. “It’s sweatshirts, painted jeans, sneakers, graffiti shirts, hats and beanies.”
Friday night’s High-Fashion Showcase will showcase one-of-a-kind couture looks.
“It will have a Met Gala type feel,” Hicks said. “It’s a very formal fashion show.”
Doors open at 5 p.m. both nights and fashion shows start at 7 p.m. Models, designers, salespeople, photographers, videographers, buyers and sponsors will come together to organize an entertaining evening with all the current fashion trends.
“It’s definitely very energetic and very lively,” Hicks said. “It’s a lot of work, but we’re having a good time. I have a great team. »
MFW was born in 2012 when Hicks thought it was time to have a fashion week modeled after Paris, New York and Los Angeles.
“I saw the need for it here,” Hicks said. “Michigan is full of talented people. This offers fashion students the opportunity to stay here in Michigan.
“Michigan Fashion Week provides a bridge between fashion designers, models, photographers, advertising agencies, modeling agencies, fine artists, makeup artists and hairstylists, exhibitors and fashion industry entrepreneurs. beauty and fashion directly to consumers. Michigan Fashion Week strives to produce a high-end, quality event with the overall goal of raising awareness and growing the economy of the international fashion industry,” reads a press release from MFW. “Our goal is to provide real business opportunities for fashion designers and fashion companies to showcase their skills and abilities in the most professional manner.”
MFW organizers work with higher education institutions to recruit and develop talent while providing students with the opportunity to learn real-world skills in the various industries that contribute to the event.
The organizers also strive to collaborate with local businesses to create new networking opportunities through organized events, special sales promotions and social media marketing efforts.
Before the fashion shows, MFW organizes previews. A press preview and networking event will be held from 5-8 p.m. June 13 at Bamboo Royal Oak, located at 220 S. Main St., Royal Oak.
A shopping and networking event is also scheduled for June 14 at the Somerset Collection, 2800 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy. The event will take place at Express from 5-6:30 p.m. and at Chanel Beauty at Macy’s from 6:30-8 p.m. The event is free, but you must register in advance. Visit the MichiganFashionWeek.com website to find out how to register and buy tickets for the fashion shows on June 15 and 16.
Eastern Market’s Shed 3 is located at 2698 Russell St., between Division and Adelaide streets in Detroit.