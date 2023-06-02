What to Consider When Setting Graduation Dress Codes

Graduation ceremonies, in general, students’ final interactions with their schools are meant to celebrate a milestone, not to cause conflict. But some schools have fueled controversy with their dress codes for events.

As Education Week reported this week some students have sued after administrators banned them from wearing personally or culturally significant items, such as eagle feathers given to them at Native American ceremonies, along with their caps and robes.

Other districts have received critical media coverage after prohibits graduates from walking to wear sandals and t-shirts.

It comes down to this tension: school and district leaders want to establish rules to preserve the formal nature of the event, but they also have a stake in maintaining positive relationships with students and their communities.

Here are four questions district leaders should consider when setting the dress code for a graduation ceremony.

What does your policy convey to student communities?

A growing number of states have laws protecting the rights of certain graduates, most often Native American students, to wear items of cultural and religious significance.

Lawmakers in at least five states have joined them this year in passing new bills. That list includes Oklahoma, where lawmakers voted May 25 to override Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto, which had argued that such decisions should be left to school districts.

Those who testified in support of the new measures said entire communities felt recognized and valued when students wore items like brightly colored Mexican leis and serapes to important life events, like graduations. . They get the opposite message when schools forbid them to do so, these advocates said.

Madysen Lealaitafea, a Samoan-American high school student, testified before a Utah legislative committee in February that she was angry when she learned students would be banned from wearing leis at the graduation ceremony of his school.

It felt like our district was stealing our identity as a culture, taking away our pride and identity, she said. Leis are more than just flowers… Leis are symbols of our families and past generations.

Did your school clearly communicate the rules early and often?

State laws that protect cultural expression at graduation ceremonies generally require schools to establish policies to approve any deviation from district-approved insignia. These policies allow schools to reject items that may cause disruption or distraction during events.

But students testified that they are often unaware of these processes. In Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, graduate Lena Black, a member of the Otoe-Missouria tribe, sued her former school district in May, claiming administrators damaged a sacred eagle feather she planned to wear when they told him to take it off.

A district spokesperson said Black did not follow a process to get the article approved.

In other districts, parents protested when schools announced formal dress codes for what students wear under their gowns as little as a week or two before ceremonies. For some families, shopping for compliant clothing can be an ordeal, these parents argued.

Is your app consistent?

Inconsistent and subjectively enforced policies regarding graduation attire can lead to further frustration.

Among the most important decisions for administrators: what to do when a student is in violation? Is a deviation from the rules enough to justify preventing a student from walking or forcing him to change?

Relatives in Escambia County, Florida, told local news station WEAR that 30 students were barred from marching at a graduation ceremony there last week after being told their casual clothing choices violated the dress code. In one case, a mother said she rushed to buy different shoes for her son, only to be told by an administrator that it was too late to make a change.

In Nevada, a Native American mother has complained that her son was prevented from wearing a traditional beaded cap during his ceremony, even though his older brother was allowed to.

Now, as we look at the photos from that day, we will always be reminded of the honor that the school administration and graduation committee took away, said Walker River Paiute Tribe member Nikki Haag , in a written testimony. There is no change for your son’s graduation ceremony.

Are gender-specific dress codes necessary?

Some secondary schools have longstanding traditions that male and female graduates wear different colors of caps and gowns.

In recent years, students have called for an end to these practices, arguing that having one color is more inclusive for transgender and non-binary students. Some have also argued that the practice is dated or that they prefer a color in the name of the class unit.

The ACLU has argued that such gender-specific policies and requirements that female students wear skirts under their dresses violate student rights.

A transgender girl skipped her high school graduation in Gulfport, Mississippi, on May 20 after a federal court refused to ban the district to make her wear black pants under her dress instead of a skirt, as per the boys’ dress code.

A cisgender girl at the same ceremony was also removed from the list of graduates waiting to receive their diplomas when administrators realized she was wearing black pants, a violation of the girls’ dress code, a local news station WLOX reported.

I don’t understand how such an important moment can be taken away from a child who worked 12 years to get here, the students’ grandmother told the station.

Such controversies could be avoided with more flexible and gender-neutral policies, advocates said.