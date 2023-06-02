Fashion
Clothes make the man and Manitoba men make the clothes – Winnipeg Free Press
Derick De Leon started with sketches.
He was lying bedridden with a career-ending injury, crafting designs for a future fashion label.
Fast forward two years: De Leon’s work has been shown at the Sundance Film Festival, he’s been asked to speak in Ottawa, and his designs are in local stores.
He is one of two Manitobans to recently dabble in menswear design. The pool is small, noted Eugene Warwaruk, Steinbach’s other designer and attorney.
Over the past month, De Leon has debuted a Filipino barong-style outfit, while Warwaruk has unveiled his own blazer.
Neither of them expected to be a fashion designer five years ago.
If you fall, you fall, De Leon said, leaning back in a cafe last May.
He was talking about running something he did for the University of Manitoba Bisons until an ominous pop sounded after a jump.
Valentine’s Day 2021, he says on the day he tore ligaments and cartilage in his knee. The day before the operation, a month and a half of bed rest and an unexpected end to his athletics career.
It was hard to be in the best shape of my life, said De Leon, now 24. Post-surgery is the worst.
Recovery meant lots of time to rest, alone. His mind began to return to fashion, a passion he had put on the back burner.
He followed some creators while studying kinesiology. Rhuigi Villaseor was just this cool guy, De Leon said.
Hed watches Filipino designers interview Villaseor about his luxury brand Rhude, his partnership with supercar manufacturer McLaren, his work for Swedish house Bally.
He was, like, my Yoda in fashion, De Leon said.
De Leon immigrated from the Philippines in 2011. The number of Filipino fashion designers here is small, he noted.
But that didn’t stop him: he started drawing while he was stuck in compulsory bed rest. He also started looking for manufacturers and ways to enter the industry.
Eventually he found a manufacturer in Bangladesh. He sent sketches and they returned the favor with samples. He’s seen shipping and input costs rise during the pandemic and spent the money saved from years of hard work.
It was, honestly, expensive, he said.
De Leon built her clothing line while finishing school and securing a full-time job as a strength and conditioning coach.
I was really impressed with his vision,” said Karla Atanacio, member of the Manitoba Filipino Business Council. Even back then, he (had) just that kind of distinct look.
She spotted De Leon in the early stages of his brand and wanted to help him. Smittys became their meeting place, and Google Jamboard the white page.
Atanacio would ask questions. Who is the target audience? What does the mark mean?
It came out Astige Tagalog for cool, with an e at the end.
(It’s) just to make it click like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, De Leon explained, emphasizing the ee sound in luxury brands.
In March 2022, he launched loungewear under a collection called Divine Intervention, a nod to the injury that changed the trajectory of his life.
It didn’t go well, he said.
Undeterred, he released a new collection, including a leather varsity jacket ($788, sold out online), a nylon polo shirt and a trucker hat.
Earlier this year, a stylist in Los Angeles messaged De Leon to lend actor and filmmaker Jordan Firstman an outfit for the Sundance Film Festival?
I don’t know how they found me, but I didn’t bother to ask, De Leon said.
It was a quick yes. Astige became the first brand highlighted on Firstman’s social media post about Sundance.
It was all the other well-known designer brands, and then here I am, who the hell is this designer? laughed De Leon. It upset me.
Meanwhile, he was preparing to speak to Filipino Canadians in Ottawa. Atanacio chairs an event, Pinoys on Parliament, and has hired De Leon to present on fashion.
He arrived at a conference filled with about 250 young people.
I didn’t know the Filipino market was big, De Leon said, adding that the people he met inspired him to embrace the culture.
Now he’s looking to fill a gap: he’s released a barong-inspired short-sleeve and bottom combo, a Filipino formal shirt, that doesn’t scream Filipino.
He said it was his biggest hit, but the $100 cotton tops and $80 shorts sold out online, with few left in stores.
Clothing Bakery, The Collab Shop, and Surplus Market at CF Polo Park stock his wares.
More than half of pre-orders came from outside the Filipino community. Many are from Montreal, he said.
Astige is doing this new thing, where it’s very subtle, Atanacio said. Because it’s so complex and therefore not in your face, you won’t be accused of appropriating.
What Derick does is share and showcase our culture for everyone.
De Leon dreams of opening a boutique in the Philippines and presenting her brand at Toronto Fashion Week. For now, it’s a side hustle to his full-time job.
Eugene Warwaruk launched his own side project in May. However, Eugene Mark Apparel took four years to establish.
The lawyer returned home inspired after a trip to Japan with his brothers, owners of Farmery Estate Brewery.
Just when packing, I was looking for a travel blazer, and the ones I found were unsatisfactory, said Warwaruk, 48. I was a bit disappointed with what was there.
And so, he embarked on a new mission: to make the travel blazer he envisioned a comfortable and stylish blazer.
It has a history with entrepreneurship. He dropped out of college in the late 90s to open a restaurant, Lux Sol, with his three brothers. The siblings shared a one-bedroom apartment when starting their business.
Almost a decade later, he went back to school to earn a business degree and then a law degree.
The light bulb went out to say: If I can graduate, I can do whatever I think, he said.
Being in Japan in 2019 renewed her creative spirit.
I just wanted to do something completely unique, for me, and I thought why not fashion? he said.
He returned to Manitoba and faced challenges including finding a manufacturer to produce small sample batches, choosing a comfortable fabric that held its shape.
He gave up on the idea of local manufacturing, unable to find someone who would fulfill small orders at the price he wanted to pay.
At one point I felt discouraged, Warwaruk said, adding that he wanted to go all the way.
After much brainstorming, he found a manufacturer in India with his dream fabric, a polyester blend including Lycra. Next round, he hopes to use recycled fabric.
He released 71 blazers in May. Eugene Mark Apparel is currently selling the jackets for $299 on its website, eugenemark.ca. Warwaruk has try-on events at the Farmery Estate Brewerys outlet on Saturday and Sunday from 2-5 p.m.
It’s always great when someone wants to start something new and stay local, said Michelle Maynard, a fashion professor at MC College.
The number of male designers making menswear in the city is likely low, she noted. Lennard Taylor, who designs women’s clothing, is a local industry star, she added.
Maynard might have a male student among 10 hopeful fashion designers.
There are probably more challenges, but also benefits, to starting a fashion business in Winnipeg, she said.
For one, Winnipeg has fewer residents than larger cities like Toronto, she said. Entrepreneurs might struggle to find fabricators and staff here, she added.
