Calls to action as fashion brands’ sustainability efforts fail





The CFX 2023 Top 10 Artists remained the same as last year, with the exception of newcomer Madewell. Credit: Kearney Credit: Pixabay AlanFrijns The discoveries of KearneyThe CFX 2023 report highlights the urgent need for greater environmental responsibility within the fashion industry. The report, now in its third edition, is described as an objective benchmarking tool for fashion companies to assess their sustainability practices and identify areas for improvement. Despite the Fashion Pact initiative launched in 2019, Kearney says the industry still lags behind in its sustainability efforts, with the average CFX score of the 200 global brands analyzed stagnating below three (2.97) on a scale circularity up to 10. Consistent with our 2022 results, brands are not intensively activating any of the seven circularity levers; rather, all operate in the 2% to 6% range. Beyond that, they fail to educate consumers not only on the importance of sustainability, but on actions such as recycling, upcycling and clothing rental, the report’s co-author explained. and Kearney’s partner, Brian Ehrig. He added: More than a third of consumers are still unaware of these options. There is so much more to do and brands can up their game. The report also highlights consumers’ lack of knowledge about sustainable fashion choices based on a recent survey of US, French and Italian consumers conducted by the Kearney Consumer Institute (KCI). The 2023 CFX Index Top 10 players remained the same as last year, except for one new entrant – Madewell. Top 10 fashion brands in the Kearney 2023 CFX Circular Fashion Index Patagonia Levi’s The north face SVO Gucci Madewell Coach Mind Lululemon Athletica Index However, Kearney co-author and director Dario Minutell expressed concern over the industry’s stagnation in sustainability efforts in general. He said: Brands still show low scores across all geographies and market segments. Only 19 of the 200 global brands we looked at scored above five out of 10, and only the top three scored above seven in all areas. This year, CFX shows that concrete action is needed to close the gap and move the industry towards greater sustainability and circularity. Last year, 150 global brands were evaluated in 20 countries across six categories, including luxury, high-end and affordable luxury, mass market, fast fashion, sports, outdoor lingerie and underwear with Patagonia, The North Face and Levi Strauss & Co. leading the chart. list of the most circular fashion brands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.just-style.com/news/calls-for-concrete-action-as-fashion-brands-sustainability-efforts-fall-short/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos