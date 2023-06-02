Fashion
It’s the bestselling maxi dress on Amazon and shoppers say it’s perfect for hot summer days
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below.
Summer is the season for easy-to-wear dresses that can keep you cool even when the temperatures rise. T-shirt dresses are essential for ultra-casual days when you want to feel good and comfy, and smocked styles are a favorite with wedges and sandals. Of course there is many other dresses to add to your rotation, but the one you don’t want to miss is this maxi style which has quickly become a favorite with Amazon shoppers.
With 13,200 perfect ratings and over 1,900 five-star reviewsthe Anrabess long dress has risen to number one on Amazon’s bestseller list in the Casual dresses for women category. It is available in 39 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from S to XXL. And it’s made from 35% rayon, 60% polyester, and 5% spandex, which shoppers say is lightweight and comfortable in hot weather.
BUY IT: $36.99 (original $52.99); amazon.com
The fabric is comfortable and light, but not transparent, shared a five star review. This dress is so comfortable and cute, started a different buyer. I also like that it has pockets. It fits as expected.
The maxi dress has a crew neckline and loose fit for comfort, according to the brand. Plus, it adds even more style with two functional pockets and two side slits. With all of its features, shoppers say it’s a great style to add to your vacation wardrobe.
BUY IT: $36.99 (original $52.99); amazon.com
It’s so cute and comfy! I bought four more in different colors! I love this dress, wrote a buyer who styled their dress with and without a denim jacket and paired it with sandals and sneakers while on vacation. It’s super cute and light, added another reviewer. They also pointed out that the dress is perfect for use as a beach cover-up.
If you can’t wait to add a new dress to your wardrobe just in time for summer or if you plan to spend a lot of time by the water, get yourself a Anrabess long dress in your favorite color or pattern while it’s on sale for $37.
Read the original article at southern life.
|
