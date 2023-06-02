Men’s soccer team gives back to Syracuse community for season of support

After their hard-earned national championship season, fueled by an outpouring of support, the Syracuse men’s soccer team wanted to respond with gratitude to the community.

Members of the team Noah Singelmann 22 and Julius Rauch 24 started a program, Sincere Impact, to show their appreciation to the community. At their first event in April, team members hosted a meet-and-greet with young people through the Boys & Girls Club and held a clothing giveaway.

As members of the men’s soccer team, Julius and I were overwhelmed with the support we received from the community during our national championship season in 2022, says Singelmann, who earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and the College of Arts and Sciences and is pursuing graduate studies in economics at the Maxwell School. Witnessing the impact of our success on the city of Syracuse has been humbling and inspiring. We knew we wanted to give back, and that’s when we came up with the idea of ​​starting a clothing drive.

The response from fellow student-athletes and other members of the University has been overwhelming.

We express our gratitude to all of our team members for their generous contributions of more than 400 wearables, which have exceeded our expectations of having a meaningful impact, says Rauch, a double major in Entrepreneurship and Emerging Businesses and Finance in the Martin J. Whitman School of Management. Working with the Syracuse Athletic Department and our fellow student-athletes, we collected over 1,500 gently used garments that met our donation standards.

Athletics equipment staff helped sort and clean donated items to ensure they were in top condition.

University Members Office of Community EngagementKate Flannery, executive director of community engagement, and Cydney Johnson, vice president of community engagement and government relations, connected Singelmann and Rauch with Boys & Girls Clubs of Syracuse to organize an event.

The student-athletes who came to the Boys & Girls Club on Shonnard Street provided a very positive and authentic experience for our West Side neighbors, says Johnson. The club was delighted to welcome the student-athletes and share a meal with them, as well as activities and general fun times.

Members of the football team enjoyed spending time at the club and interacting with the youngsters.

It was really heartwarming to see the impact we were able to have on the children of the Boys & Girls Club, says Singelmann. Our organization was founded with the goal of having a sincere and direct impact on the community by providing basic necessities while fostering relationships with young people.

Rauch says the whole experience was impactful for him just hanging out and playing basketball, providing them with a variety of gear and sharing pizza and cookies together, and the best part was getting to point out to children how appreciated and loved they are.

Along with the satisfaction of spending time with members of our community, we were overwhelmed by the gratitude we received and how gratifying it was to see the kids having fun, Rauch says.

Singelmann also enjoyed spending time playing foosball, pool and basketball with the youth and bonding.

I am excited about the potential to strengthen our partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of Syracuse and have even more events like this in the future,” Singelmann said. Our mission is to help create an environment in which Syracuse’s youth can thrive and reach their full potential, and I’m proud to be part of that mission.

Rauch agrees, noting that they want to continue building a strong relationship with the organization by partnering with future events.

I want to express my gratitude to the staff, children and families of Boys and Girls Clubs of Syracuse for welcoming us into their community, Rauch said. We intend to continue to support children in any way we can. Most importantly, we aspire to foster an unshakeable sense of belonging and trust in each of them.