Corning-Painted Post schools seek to loosen dress code





CORNING, NY (WETM) — Students in the Corning-Painted Post Area School District may soon see a more relaxed dress code, and the district is inviting the public to vote on proposed changes to its code of conduct. Overall, the changes appear to be aimed at more inclusive policies at school. The biggest change is an almost complete rewrite of the school’s dress code. The proposed changes appear to be more relaxed, broad and inclusive than the current dress code. For example, in the current dress code, the district prohibits spaghetti strap tank tops and cropped shirts that showed belly skin; however, the changes would allow students to wear such shirts, as well as “off-the-shoulder tops”, showing bra straps, waistbands, and bellies. 2023 School Budget and Board Vote Results

Also under the new code, students would be allowed to wear hats and other head coverings, including religious head coverings, durags and headbands. The current code prohibits any headgear except for medical or religious purposes. See all proposed changes here. The changes also include several wording changes. These include replacing the word “parent” with “family/caregiver”, replacing “vape pens” with “vapes”, and referring to students as “their” instead of just “his”. The changes also remove the COVID-19 district operations section. The proposed changes would also allow students to carry backpacks and handbags throughout the school. Addison Schools Set Date for 2023-24 Budget Revote

However, it still limits clothing that promotes illegal activities, clothing with biased images or words, anything that could be considered a weapon, ski goggles, sunglasses, or flag coverings worn over clothes. “School should be an environment where all students are treated fairly, regardless of race, religion, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnic origin, cultural observance, political affiliation, household income or body type/size”. Suggested dress code reads. “Students should be able to dress comfortably and engage in a safe learning environment.” The PPC has announced that there will be a public comment period at the Education Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 21, 2023 regarding the changes. Copies of the Code of Conduct are available from the school district clerk or at this link.

