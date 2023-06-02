Florida men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton quits to work with pro son Ben





GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton, who led the Gators to the 2021 national championship and three Southeastern Conference titles in 11 seasons, is stepping down to coach his son Ben. Bryan Shelton and the school made the announcement Friday, saying he and his wife Lisa plan to spend more time with our family. For Bryan, that means working more closely with Ben, an up-and-coming tennis pro. Ben Shelton was ranked 36th at Roland Garros, where his tournament debut ended in a four-set loss to Italian Lorenzo Sonego. Shelton, 20, had never competed or even traveled outside the United States until December, then caused a stir at the Australian Open in January by reaching the quarter-finals. The eldest Shelton, 57, played at Georgia Tech (1985-88) and spent nearly a decade on tour. He started coaching in 1998, first with the USTA and then at his alma mater. He guided the Yellow Jackets to the women’s national title in 2007. Florida hired him in 2012 to coach the men’s team. His tenure in Gainesville ends with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, crowning the 2021 NCAA tag team title with Sam Riffice and his then-freshman son leading the way. Ben returned to school for his sophomore year and won the 2022 NCAA singles title before turning pro. We are so grateful for everything Bryan and his family have done to contribute to the University of Florida, the community of Gainesville, Gator Nation and beyond,” Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. Not only did Bryan run championships, but he did so with a high level of responsibility and standards he held himself to and that everyone in the program held to every day. His record on and off the field speaks for itself and the impact he had on the student-athletes he coached will last a lifetime. Stricklin said a nationwide search for the programs’ 11th head coach will begin immediately. While in Florida, Shelton helped develop nine players currently competing on professional tours: Andy Andrade, Oliver Crawford, Josh Goodger, Diego Hidalgo, Johannes Ingildsen, Alfredo Perez, Abdullah Shelbayh, Duarte Vale and his son. Bryan Shelton posted a thank you note to players, administrators, assistant coaches and others. The love and support we’ve felt since day one has been incredible, Shelton said. The standard of excellence and your commitment to this place is what drew us here. Thank you for always honoring this commitment. Being able to join the most elite program in the country was a dream come true. … As we move forward, Lisa and I look forward to spending more time with our family. We certainly wish everyone here at the University of Florida the best and continued success. ___ More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

