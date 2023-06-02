The Western Development Museum combines history and fashion in its upcoming Flower Power fashion show on June 24

The Moose Jaw branch of the Western Development Museum will host its annual historic fashion show, titled Flower Power, on Sunday, June 24 at 1 p.m.

Keep your weekend free on Saturday, June 24, as the Western Development Museum (WDM) hosts its annual Historic Fashion Show. This year the theme is “Flower Power” and will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the museum.

“We are very happy to bring this program back. We had done it a few times before the pandemic, and this is the first since 2019,” says Karla Rasmussen, program manager for the WDM.

The fashion show is worth visiting, as the items are not on static display in the museum.

“Traditionally, the Moose Jaw location has had a lot of transportation items in our collection. We have cars, we have planes, we have trains,” she said. “It’s a great way to get these pieces out, because we don’t really have a lot of textiles at most of our locations.”

“We have nearly 80,000 artifacts in the entire WDM system. There are four museums, plus our headquarters. I think we have about a third on display; everything else is stored. This is mainly because the valuable real estate of our museums is already well filled.

More than just a clothing display, the fashion show is designed to tell Saskatchewan’s story through the people and the clothes they wore, which says a lot about an individual.

“We have an MC who reviews every ensemble that comes out, so we can look a little deeper than just seeing a pretty dress on stage. You learn a little bit more about the people who have worn these items,” Rasmussen says .

The fashion show uses their practical collection, which includes items that aren’t as fragile as the curated ones.

“These are practical. So…we have more in the collection. If something rips or tears, it’s not the end of the world, we can stitch it up.

“Whereas the ones we have in storage or on display tend to be more special because they may be one of a kind, and they may have a very special Saskatchewan story attached to them.”

Rasmussen says WDM is happy to tell Saskatchewan’s story through multiple approaches, not just transportation, which the Moose Jaw branch focuses on.

“In this way, it’s through the clothes and the people who wear them. We learn a little more about them. So why did they choose it? Was the item handmade? What was their favorite color? There are all sorts of interesting little threads woven into this event.

“They go back…the oldest is from the 1930s. Most of them, though, are from the 60s and 70s, where really loud floral designs were kind of at their peak.

“It’s very unique. Some of them are unique because they were handcrafted by an individual, rather than store bought.

This year’s theme is “Flower Power”.

“We call it the ‘Flower Power’ fashion show because most of the designs have flowers and floral designs involved in some way or shape or form…

“We kind of see some of these things coming back into style now, in 2023, but most of them will look a little off to us, I think, because of these very bright floral designs.”

These garments were donated by residents of Saskatchewan, which helps tell our story, as these items were worn by the people who helped build and shape our province, rather than being reproductions or have general historical value.

“All of these pieces have been donated by individuals and families over the years,” confirms Rasmussen.

For those looking to donate to the museum, they are still accepting donations, but the number of items in storage continues to increase.

“We’re still accepting donations, but…we’ve become a bit pickier about what we accept,” Rasmussen says. “We have a list of things that we no longer accept, because we already have so many.

“I know one piece related to clothing that we don’t currently accept is wedding dresses. We have many, many, many wedding dresses from way back in more modern times.

“However, if anyone is interested in donating, they can contact our Moose Jaw branch.”

For anyone wishing to donate items to the WDM or for more information about the fashion show, they can be reached at 306-693-5989.

If you are interested in modeling, they are always accepting volunteers for this event.