Casual Second Looks Eclipse Formal Wedding Dresses





Kerry McDonald waited over a year to get her dream wedding dress. The $10,000 Galia Lahav ivory sheer lace fit and flare evening dress Was custom bought in Israel and she had to send it back twice for modification. But the 28-year-old content creator, who works in architecture and interior design, didn’t even wear it during her entire marriage. Before the fireworks, the bouquet toss and the cutting of the cake, she slipped into a silk halter dress meshki backless dress she bought for only $115. This was the perfect dress for shimmy at Abbas Gimme! Give me ! Give me ! I put it on and it got the party started, McDonald told the Post. She felt a little guilty about getting rid of her expensive formal dress, but she was desperate for a more understated look.





The $10,000 Mcdonald’s Galia Lahav dress, custom-made in Israel, Courtesy of K. McDonald





Like Sofia Richie, more and more brides are embracing the second look wedding dress. vogue





McDonald in her second wedding dress, a halter dress by Meshki for $115. Courtesy of K. McDonald “I wanted to dance freely and not feel too cramped. I also loved the idea of ​​having a completely separate second look,” she said. “I knew the open back of the second dress would make for cute late night dance photos.” More and more, brides are opting for a second wedding look that matches or eclipses the cupcake confections they walk down the aisle in. On TikTok, #SecondDress has garnered over 16 million views. According to a 2022 survey of wedding planning and vendor market the knot15% of individuals wore different outfits for their ceremony and reception. It’s become a bigger trend more recently because brides want to show their personality as soon as they walk into their reception, celebrity wedding planner David Tutera told the Post. “Brides can actually change into a dress that has color.”





Paris Hilton donned a mini dress at her wedding last year. Jose Villa/Shutterstock Sofia Richie’s on-trend wedding in April in the south of France saw her wearing not one but two bespoke Chanel dresses on the big day. Her long lace formal look featured a criss-cross neckline, while she later changed into an ivory mini dress inspired by a little number Claudia Schiffer wore on the catwalk in 1993. Designers are capitalizing on the market for post-ceremony dresses. Newly launched Silk Thread Online bills itself as a “one-size-fits-all collection” for everything but formal dress, specializing in reception and after-party dresses. And, last month, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims expanded into the bridal market with 63 simple dresses like a blue silk dress and a fitted mini dress with a beaded hem. crystal that seems destined for the glory of reception. Tutera notes that unlike formal dresses, which tend to be more conservative, brides are taking big fashion risks with second looks ranging from feathered jumpsuits to sequin mini dresses. I’m currently working with a bride who has a stunning dress that costs thousands of dollars to walk down the aisle and her second dress is an eggshell blue and it’s covered in all crystal,” he said. . “It’s a pencil skirt, a sweetheart neckline, her arms are not covered, it’s much more revealing.”





Mcdonald changed his second look before cutting the cake. Courtesy of K. McDonald





Mcdonald got married last month in Cabo San Lucas. Unsurprisingly, the trend is partly driven by social media. A bolder second dress creates compelling wedding post content. Kendal Cradic posted a TikTok of the bedazzled minidress she wore after the ceremony. She was desperate to get out of her more formal dress. After wearing it for hours, people getting on the train, all night, I couldn’t wait to take it off, she said. There’s absolutely no way I could have as much fun as I did if I was in my formal dress.

