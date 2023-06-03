No. 1 Cal has strong performance to open IRAs







Zach Franzen/KLC Photos The third varsity eight won its heat to advance to the A/B semifinals on Saturday.

V8+, 2V8+, 3V8+ Wins

WEST WINDSOR, NJ, California’s No. 1 men’s rowing team opened the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) championships in dominant fashion as all three college eights won their opening rounds at Mercer Lake on Friday morning to secure a spot in Saturday’s A/B semi-finals. The first and second academic eights also posted the fastest times of the day among their respective groups, while the academic four posted the fastest times in the time trials. “It was a good day of racing for the whole team,” said the Cal head coach. Scott Frandsen said. “There are still a lot of regattas ahead of us, but I am satisfied with the results and the first performances of each boat. We’ll have to get better and better every day, but I’m happy with the way the team handled everything. We don’t celebrate wins, but it’s a good sign of the strength and depth of the team that our four boats have won their preliminary races and can gain confidence from it. The varsity eight opened the morning and took a two-spot lead from the start over Dartmouth, who was trailed by Brown. At around 1,000 yards, the Bears built a slight gap in open water on Brown and continued to manage the lead. The Brown Bears pushed Cal through the second half of the run, stepping on a half boat. But the Golden Bears’ pace was strong enough to hold them back, finishing just over a second ahead for first place in 05:32.200. In the second eight-man varsity race, Cal got off to a strong start and took first place which quickly dropped to seven seats over Dartmouth at the 500-yard mark. The Bears increased their lead to a bit of open water at the halfway point. Cal didn’t let go and kept pushing through the second half of the race, extending his lead to more than a boat in open water over Dartmouth to take the win in 05:42.991. In the third varsity competition eight, Cal and Brown took the lead early before the Bears could take a six-place lead after the first 500 yards. The Bears extended their lead halfway through, building a bow-to-stern advantage over Brown. Cal kept his pace to maintain a comfortable lead and sail to victory and a spot in semifinals A/B in 05:49.404. The four varsity came out in the seventh time trial slot and posted the fastest overall time of 6:16.974 to advance to semi-final A/B/C, scheduled later in the post. -noon. Just after the crew took to the water for their semi-final, all races were suspended for the day due to bad weather. The Bears return to the water Saturday when the V8+ kicks off at 7:54 a.m. EDT and look to secure a spot in the Grand Finals. The 2V8+ will look to do the same in their semi-final at 8:10 a.m. followed by the 3V8+ at 8:34 a.m. The V4+ qualified directly for the Grand Final due to the suspension of races, which takes place at 9:30 am. Friday results V8+ 1. California – 05:32.200

2. Brown – 05:33.598

3. Dartmouth – 05:35.772

4. Drexel – 05:56.070

5. WED – 06:09.010

6. Colombia – 06:11.344 2V8+ 1. California – 05:42.991

2. Dartmouth – 05:49.053

3.Cornell-05:57.905

4. Drexel – 06:01.763

5. Colombia – 06:22.827 3V8+ 1. California – 05:49.404

2. Brown – 05:51.950

3. Pennsylvania – 05:58.458

4. Boston – 06:03.936

5. Oregon Street – 06:11.612

6. Drexel – 06:25.874 Saturday schedule (every hour EDT) V8+ A Semi-final 7:54

Lanes 2-7: Dartmouth, northeast, cal (4), Washington, Pennsylvania, Harvard 2V8+ A Semi-final 8:10 a.m.

Lanes 2 to 7: Cornell, Yale, cal (4), Brown, Syracuse, Pennsylvania 3V8+ B Semi-final 8:34

Lanes 2-7: Boston, Washington, Yale, cal (5), Princeton, Navy Grand Final V4+ 9:30 a.m.

Routes 2 to 7: Dartmouth, FIT, Cal (4)Temple, Northeast, Navy Compositions V8+ Coxswain – Luca Viera Stroke – Iwan Hadfield 7 – Angus Dawson 6 – Tim Roth 5 – Ollie Maclean 4 – Gennaro de Mauro 3 – Gus Rodriguez 2 – Fredrik Breuer Bow – Crouching Campbell 2V8+ Coxswain – Nature’s Iliad Stroke – Tommy Barrel 7 – Elliott Kemp 6 – Tobias Kristensen 5 – Fred Roper 4 – Balthazar Issa 3 – Matthew Gallagher 2 – Daton Wolfaardt Bow – Wilson Morton 3V8+ Coxswain – Ethan Nghiem Stroke – Dan Bradbury 7 – keith ryan 6 – Alexandre Baroni 5 – Matthew Waddell 4 – Thomas Heerding 3 – Luciano Andreuccitti 2 – Tyler Kurt Bow – pablo moreno 4V+ Coxswain – Savannah Adamo 4 – Bret Holt 3 – Harry Manton 2 – Henry Furrer 1 – Josh Anderson STAY PUBLISHED For more in-depth coverage of Cal’s men’s rowing, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMrowing), Instagram (@calmrowing) and Facebook (Cal Crew).

