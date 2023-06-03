What to do if you hate your wedding dress

Change your mind about what you ordered?

Wedding dresses usually take about six months to make, so it’s very important to be sure of your choice when ordering and to remember how you felt in the dress when you tried it on for the first time. I’ve been doing this for a very long time, and if a bride hesitates during her fitting, the vast majority of the time it has nothing to do with the dress. Sometimes the pressures of a marriage can overwhelm you and it’s best to take a moment and look at the situation with a fresh perspective. If you still feel the same, talk to your store about your options. Kate Halfpenny, owner of Halfpenny London

If you have chosen a brand and bought a standard size dress, you should discuss with the store if the dress can be changed, or if they would be willing to take your dress in stock and allow you to choose another dress. If you were with us, your dress would be made to order, and six months before the wedding you would have a canvas fit, this is an adjustment of your dress pattern to ensure a perfect fit. At this point, if you change your mind, we will allow you, for a small fee, to choose another dress. The fee would simply cover the cost of producing your first canvas, which would have been made to your exact measurements. Caroline Castigliano, owner of Caroline Castigliano

Every bride has her swinging moment, it’s to be expected for something so filled with emotion. Our team is expertly trained to support brides should they have any concerns. If you’ve spent enough time in the beginning researching the right dress and talking to the experts, you’re unlikely to completely change your mind. If this happens, go back and try the sample again and compare it to other dresses. Just look at everything again in a calm manner. It is possible to adapt your dress design a lot if you have chosen to create a bespoke look, provided you have enough time. Phillipa Lepley, owner of Philippe Lepley



…The color doesn’t suit your complexion?

Again, if you are buying a dress from a standard size brand, you can speak to the store or boutique where you ordered to see if it is available in other colors. Larger manufacturers often make their dresses in a few different shades and six months before the wedding this change may be possible without incurring additional expense. With us it would be possible to change the shade of your dress fabric as far, just discuss your ideas with the team. carolina

If the color of your dress turns out to be different from what you ordered, report it immediately. You should have seen the correct color when you tried on the swatch, so the shop or designer will have to correct their mistake. kate



The neckline is not adapted to your morphology?

Standard dresses can rarely change the neckline. If you make this decision after six months, you will need to speak directly with the boutique to see if they are willing to take your dress back to stock and order a different style with the correct neckline shape. Our dresses are created individually for you, so after six months you will have your linen fitting and any neckline changes can be made at this point. carolina

The place changes?

It is possible to adapt your dress if your location changes and you no longer think it is the right look. How much you can change depends on what stage the dress is at, and whether it’s custom-made or you’re buying it outright. You can always make the skirt bigger or smaller by adding or removing petticoats, for example, and you can formalize or relax the look by adding veils, changing the length of the sleeve or adding accessories. Philip

My advice is actually don’t choose a dress because you think it suits a particular place, or because it’s trendy, or for any reason other than because you like it and feel in it. amazing. There are no rules: we asked the brides to wear duchess satin wide leg pants for a church wedding or a beaded dress for a registry office, so go with what you like! If your location changes, it doesn’t necessarily mean your dress is the wrong one. We will always be happy to discuss your concerns and work towards a solution that works for you. kate